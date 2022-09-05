Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.

I dreaded being the one assigned to call my coworkers with the news. Calling someone at midnight to tell them they were opening the store at 5 a.m. was a dirty job, but someone had to do it.

Some of us had to be at work as early as 5 a.m., while others were told to come in at 1 p.m.

This method was extremely frustrating for all of us because we never knew when we would work from one day to the next. Some days we would have long shifts, while other days we would only work for a few hours.

Likewise, no one would know they had the day off until they received their middle-of-the-night phone call, making it impossible for them to make plans. So if you had plans outside of work, you could never be sure if you could make them or not.

If someone didn't answer their phone, they were still expecting to show up for work on time the next day, despite the schedule being arbitrary and changing from day to day. Otherwise, employees got unceremoniously fired, which they often learned after not receiving a phone call for several days in a row and becoming suspicious as to the reason why.

At first, we tried to reason with our boss and asked him to please post a schedule so we could plan our lives accordingly. But he refused and said that this was the way he liked to do things. So we had no choice but to put up with it.

The constant uncertainty made it difficult to maintain a work-life balance, and the late-night phone calls were always a huge inconvenience. But we all needed our jobs, so we dealt with it the best we could.

Eventually, many of us quit because of the unpredictability of our work hours. And I don't blame them one bit. No one should have to deal with that kind of uncertainty with their job.

It's just not fair, especially for minimum wage.

Sometimes, too many people would show up for a shift. Other times, not enough people would come in, but the boss never blamed himself despite being squarely to blame.

It was a mess, and it was all because our boss refused to post a schedule. Thankfully, I don't work there anymore, but I still remember how frustrating it was and how much it affected my life.

