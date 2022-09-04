Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.

I was making dinner for my parents and myself one night and decided to use fresh organic parsley from our local produce stand. There were bits of glass and sand in the parsley I chopped up after washing it. Unfortunately, I didn't realize it until after I cooked it into the food. I was so disgusted that I had to throw out the entire meal. It was a disaster.

Buying fresh fruits and vegetables is so expensive that it feels like a luxury. It's a weekly expense that makes up a large part of my food and grocery budget, but it's worth it. Knowing I'm getting essential vitamins and minerals by consuming fresh produce makes me feel good.

However, I didn't feel good about the bunch of parsley I bought at a local fruit and vegetable stand when I found glass and sand embedded in the leaves. This incident happened several years ago, and the fruit and vegetable stand has since closed down for good. I wasn't sorry to see it go, not after getting a mouthful of sand and glass from their parsley.

I arrived home from the fruit and vegetable stand that day and rinsed my parsley under cold running water like I always do. The parsley left a gritty residue on my hands and a layer of sand on the bottom of the kitchen sink. That was strange. I rinsed it again, shaking the leaves under the running water to dislodge any lingering sand.

Satisfied that I had removed all the sand that clung to the green leaves, I chopped the parsley and added it to the egg omelet recipe I was making. That was a mistake.

When I bit down on a forkful of eggs, I felt more sand crunch between my teeth. Horrified, I examined the remaining parsley and found not only fine grains of sand but what appeared to be clear bits of glass.

I felt frustrated. I had rinsed that parsley numerous times and still ruined my omelet with it and nearly wrecked my molars to boot. If you've never bitten down on a mouthful of food containing copious amounts of finely ground glass and sand, consider yourself lucky.

I was really upset, but luckily my parents were understanding. They knew that it wasn't my fault and that I had done everything I could to make a good meal. In the end, we ordered pizza and had a fun night anyway. Even though it was a stressful experience, it taught me a valuable lesson: always examine your food before you eat it.

I also learned to trust my instincts. I'd had a bad feeling about that parsley from the moment it left a gritty residue on my hands and the bottom of the stainless steel sink. I should have heeded the warning instead of ignoring it.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?