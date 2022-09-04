Angry customer complains about day-old coffee: 'You didn't make fresh coffee your entire shift?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

I don't know how to make coffee. There have only been two times in my life when that was a problem. The first time my lack of coffee brewing skills was a problem, I was on a date; the second time, I was at a job where one of my responsibilities was making coffee.

The first time I attempted to make a pot of coffee for a date, I carefully measured the coffee grounds and dumped them into the machine without the benefit of a coffee filter. The coffee came out dark and chunky.

My date got a mouthful of wet coffee grounds and then another. Then he stopped drinking it. "Thank you," he said politely, mouth still thick with wet coffee grinds that he couldn't expel.

Needless to say, we didn't go out again. I like to think my coffee-making skills or lack thereof saved me a lot of trouble.

Now, I am a coffee aficionado. I take my coffee black and strong, with just a touch of sugar. I have even been known to enjoy the occasional cup of sludgy Turkish coffee. But when it comes to making coffee at home, I am hopeless. My mother has taken over the coffee-making duties in our house, bless her heart.

I once took a second-shift job at a convenience store that sold, among other things, hot coffee. When the first-shift clerk explained how to brew coffee in the large pots that lined one wall, I ignored him. I didn't mean to ignore him. I just had other things on my mind so I didn't pay attention.

Besides, I reasoned, how hard could it be?

As soon as my coworker left, I checked the coffee pots. Not a single one of them was empty. Why would I make coffee when we have coffee? I thought. Thus began my brief career of selling day-old coffee to customers instead of making fresh coffee until I got caught.

An angry customer taste his cup of coffee and made a face. "How long has this been sitting here?" he asked. It was nearly midnight.

"Oh, they made it fresh this morning," I said nonchalantly.

"What?" He was incredulous. "You didn't make fresh coffee your entire shift?"

"I don't have to make coffee if there is coffee," I replied. I actually thought it was a valid argument, much better than admitting I did not know how to make the coffee.

The customer was so desperate for his caffeine fix that he purchased the coffee even after learning it was over twelve hours old. He wasn't happy about it, and he left me with some choice parting remarks, but he paid.

I left the job shortly after that incident, and that was the end of my coffee brewing career. Perhaps it is for the best. I wouldn't want someone who can't make a decent cup of coffee making coffee for me. I'll stick to drinking it.