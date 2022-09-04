Woman furious when she learns I don't want kids: 'Look around you: Every resident in this nursing home has children'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3AcF_0hhyK0Fc00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

I'll tell you what I told my coworker when I worked at a nursing home. My coworker was berating me for neither having nor wanting children. "Who's going to take care of you when you're old?" she shouted.

"Look around you," I replied. "Every resident in this nursing home has children."

My coworker was furious with my decision not to have children. She seemed to take it as a personal offense. "You're selfish!" she accused me. "You're only thinking of yourself!"

Having children was something I had thought long and hard about and had decided against. My reasons were my own, and I saw no reason to justify them to her. But one thing is for sure: I'm not going to have any regrets about the decision I've made not to have children.

"Well, you'll regret it when you're old and alone!" she told me.

I understand her point of view. She comes from a generation where it was expected that women would get married and have children. It's hard for her to understand why someone would make a different choice.

But I don't think there's anything wrong with not wanting children. I'm happy with my decision, and I don't need anyone's approval.

I don't know why my decision bothered her so much on a personal level. She didn't even know my name, yet she was insistent that I needed to have children to take care of me when I got older.

Maybe she was just projecting her own fears onto me. She's probably worried about what will happen to her when she gets old and her children are too busy to take care of her.

Or maybe she was just lonely and angry and taking it out on me because I made a different choice than she did.

Either way, I don't let her judgment bother me. I know that I'm not doing anything wrong by not wanting children, and I'm happy with my decision.

Having kids is no guarantee they will take care of us when we are old. Kids end up in jail. Kids end up on drugs. They move to other states or other countries. They die.

Why would I want to bring an unwanted child into this world when I know there is no guarantee they will take care of me when I'm old and need help? I'd rather not have kids and take care of myself. And if I end up in a nursing home, well, that's what taxpayer-funded programs like Medicaid are for.

So please don't try to shame me into having kids by telling me that I won't be taken care of when I'm old. It's insulting, and it's not going to work.

Even if they do take care of us, is that really what we want? To be a burden on our children? To have them resent us for it? No thanks.

So please, stop pressuring those of us who don't want kids. We've made our decision and we're happy with it.

Do you think it's selfish not to have children? Comment below.

