My husband died, and all I got was this lousy Mickey Mouse t-shirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

The last thing my husband bought me before he died was an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He bought the t-shirt while he was on vacation without me. By the time he arrived home with his luggage and that t-shirt, I had already decided to leave him.

If I hadn't already made my decision before he returned, that t-shirt would have been the final straw. It was two or three sizes too big for me, and he always complained about my weight. So the size of the t-shirt felt like a message.

It didn't matter. As I said, my mind was already made up.

I left him because he was cheating on me. He was always cheating on me. I was always the last to know. Even when I did find out, he would deny it and gaslight me into thinking I was crazy.

I wasn't crazy. I knew what I saw and heard. and I had had enough.

So, when he came home with that t-shirt, I packed my bags and left. I didn't even say goodbye. I just took what was mine and walked out the door. For some reason, I brought the t-shirt with me when I moved back into my parents' house. I still don't know why.

Maybe it was because the t-shirt represented everything that was wrong with our marriage. Or maybe I just wanted to keep a reminder of him, so I would never make the mistake of marrying someone like him again.

Either way, that t-shirt has been sitting in my closet for years now, collecting dust. Every now and then, I'll take it out and look at it. And every time, I'm reminded of what a fool I was to ever marry him in the first place.

The t-shirt took on new meaning years after we completed our divorce, and I learned he had died.

I was at work when I found out. For a moment, I felt nothing. No sadness, no anger, no relief. Just emptiness. And then the t-shirt popped into my head, and I couldn't stop crying.

My boss locked me inside a conference room to cry it out. She tried saying the right thing while patting my back. A coworker I barely knew left her desk to sit and hold me while I cried on her shoulder. She was an angel that day.

I don't know why his death hit me so hard. I had been divorced from him for years, and I was happy with my life. I had moved on. So why did his death feel like a punch to the gut?

Maybe it was because his death meant that I would never get closure. I would never get to confront him about all the pain he caused me. I would never get to tell him how much I hated him.

Or maybe it was because, in some ways, his death felt like MY fault. If I hadn't left him, if I had stayed and worked through our problems, maybe he wouldn't have ended up dead.

I'll never know for sure. All I know is that his death hit me harder than I ever could have expected. And the only thing I have to remember him by is that oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt.