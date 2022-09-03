Woman delivers pizza to toddler, gets shorted $2.50 and no tip

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLhEn_0hfdJ7OF00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

"Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said.

I delivered a pizza, and I didn't even work for the pizza place. Here's how it happened. I was having breakfast with my boss and his friend. His friend ran a pizzeria. We weren't exactly friends, but we were friendly, friendly enough to share a meal together now and then at least.

During breakfast, the pizzeria owner got a phone call. The workers at the pizzeria had taken a customer's order and made the pizza, but they didn't have anyone to deliver it. The customer was getting impatient.

That's when my boss spoke up. "Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said.

"You'll probably even get a nice tip out of it." Nothing could have been further from the truth.

I wasn't pleased. My breakfast had just arrived. It was my day off, and I was certainly off the clock. Besides, I didn't work for the pizza place. At all. I worked at the liquor store clear across the parking lot.

Nonetheless, I didn't want to disobey my boss. I drove to the pizza place, picked up the pizza, and headed to its final destination.

I drove to the address provided by the customer. When I got there, I knocked on the door. It was quiet. At first, it seemed like no one was home.

Finally, a toddler answered the door. He was so small. It looked like he had just learned how to walk. His diaper was sagging, and his hair was a mess. He clutched a rumpled twenty-dollar bill in his sticky hand.

I asked him if his parents were home. He just stared at me, confused. I don't think he understood me.

"It's um $22.50," I said. I do not know how to do business with toddlers. It felt awkward.

He handed me the soggy twenty.

"That's not enough," I said. "It's $22.50." I looked around the foyer hoping to see a parent or guardian. "Hello?" I called out. "This isn't enough money."

No one responded.

I sighed. I didn't want to cause a scene or anything, so I took the twenty and placed the pizza on the counter. The toddler started to cry. I felt really bad, but what was I supposed to do?

I drove back to the pizzeria and explained the situation to my boss's friend. He wasn't mad, but I still didn't get a tip, and I had to cover the $2.50 shortage with change from the ashtray in my car. It was a lose-lose situation, and I was the loser on both counts. Like I said before, it was my day off. I didn't even get paid for my time or gas. Plus, I missed out on breakfast.

All because my boss asked me to do him a solid.

Never again. If you're thinking about driving delivery, just know that it's not all it's cracked up to be. You might get stiffed on the tip, or worse, end up out of pocket. That's why I always tip my delivery drivers better than average. I know how it feels to get short-changed.

What would you have done?

