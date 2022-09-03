My boss fired me without telling me

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301Z3y_0hfa8aLg00
Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.

Say goodbye to quiet quitting, and say hello to quiet firing.

In my early twenties, I worked as a manager for a local liquor store. I was the manager in name only. I always worked alone, so I didn't have any other employees to manage.

My paycheck did not reflect my title, and I had no say in the decision-making for the store. It was a courtesy title designed to make me work longer hours for less pay. Since I was on salary, I routinely worked up to 100 hours per week. My hourly wage was less than the minimum wage.

One day, my boss asked me to return the cell phone he had given me. He told me he wanted to get me a better one. He mumbled when he said it, and he wouldn't look me in the eye. He wasn't a mumbler.

I knew instinctively something was wrong. I wouldn't be getting that phone back.

A few days later, he asked me to drop off my keys. Those keys unlocked everything, two buildings, two businesses, front doors, back doors, offices ... He said one of the other employees needed to borrow them, but he'd get them back to me as soon as possible.

I returned the keys. Mere hours later, I checked the upcoming work schedule to find that he had removed my name from the chart. He had reallocated all the hours I regularly worked to other employees. I didn't even bother to ask about it.

Once my shift was complete, I punched out at the time clock and drove home. The store owner never called. He mailed me my last paycheck, and that was that. A strange chapter of my life was done.

He had quietly fired me, and I had quietly accepted my fate.

I was in complete shock when my boss fired me without telling me. I had no idea that it was coming until he took back my company phone and the keys; he didn't give me any warning or indication that there was a problem. I thought I was doing a good job, and I'd always received positive feedback from him in the past. It was so unfair. I had a mortgage to pay, and I was out of a job with no warning. I didn't even know how I was going to pay my rent the next month.

Yet I felt overwhelmed with a sense of relief.

That job was mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting, and it took me well over a month to recover. I walked with a limp for longer than that. Long hours standing and working on my feet had taken a toll. I vowed I would never again work so hard for so little reward.

In the end, the business owner clearly didn't value the hard work and long hours I had dedicated to him. The experience taught me a valuable lesson. Don't think you're irreplaceable. I clearly wasn't.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Relationships

Comments / 125

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
169132 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.

Read full story
50 comments

Store owner allows employees to work barefoot: 'Take off your shoes if it helps you work faster'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at a liquor store when my boss had the brilliant idea of letting us work barefoot if it made us work faster. He came up with the idea at the end of a long night shift when he saw that nearly every employee was limping because of wearing uncomfortable shoes. The longer we worked, the more we limped; the more we limped, the slower we worked.

Read full story
43 comments

Uninvited guest ruins woman's prized ethnic recipe by trying to help: 'She mashed my dinner into oblivion'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. We had a family friend and neighbor, a teen girl who loved spending time at our house when I was a kid. No one ever invited her over; she simply showed up uninvited whenever she was bored and wanted some company. One day when she came to visit, my mother was busy doing what she has always done best, cooking dinner for my father.

Read full story
18 comments

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.

Read full story
6 comments

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?

Read full story
270 comments

Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.

Read full story
1238 comments

Man suffers extreme gastrointestinal distress after gorging on eggplant: 'I told you it wasn't meat'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Some people might mistake eggplant parmigiana for meat, especially when it's coated in breadcrumbs and smothered in sauce and cheese. My father asked my mother to make a pan of eggplant parmigiana for my grandparents, and my mother complied. My grandparents had never eaten eggplant before.

Read full story
71 comments

Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.

Read full story
41 comments

Man schedules his employees by calling them the night before their shift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I worked for a man who didn't create and post a schedule for his employees to follow at the store he owned. Instead, he would wait until after the store closed at 10 p.m. Then he would have one of his other employees call the workers one by one to let them know what time to come in the following day.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.

Read full story
2 comments

Angry customer complains about day-old coffee: 'You didn't make fresh coffee your entire shift?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I don't know how to make coffee. There have only been two times in my life when that was a problem. The first time my lack of coffee brewing skills was a problem, I was on a date; the second time, I was at a job where one of my responsibilities was making coffee.

Read full story
41 comments

Woman furious when she learns I don't want kids: 'Look around you: Every resident in this nursing home has children'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I'll tell you what I told my coworker when I worked at a nursing home. My coworker was berating me for neither having nor wanting children. "Who's going to take care of you when you're old?" she shouted.

Read full story
503 comments

My husband died, and all I got was this lousy Mickey Mouse t-shirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. The last thing my husband bought me before he died was an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He bought the t-shirt while he was on vacation without me. By the time he arrived home with his luggage and that t-shirt, I had already decided to leave him.

Read full story
92 comments

Woman furious when her fellow diners play music on the jukebox

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by the author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. My mother and I often ate lunch at a local Chinese restaurant in the city. One of our favorite things about this restaurant was the jukebox. Few restaurants we visited had jukeboxes, and this one had a jukebox at every table and every booth. It was a delight.

Read full story
156 comments

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.

Read full story
308 comments

Woman delivers pizza to toddler, gets shorted $2.50 and no tip

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. "Why don't you deliver a pizza?" he said. "It will be fun," he said.

Read full story
68 comments

Manager refuses to allow male employee to wear skirts or dresses at work: 'I am a man, but I like frilly things'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by the author Tracey Folly via Jasper Art.

Read full story
2074 comments

People claim to see the Holy Spirit flying above their bus after attending 'miracle service'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by the author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever thought about attending a miracle service? I have, twice, when I was a child. Both times, I accompanied my mother, my aunt, and my uncle to the service. It was surreal.

Read full story
411 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy