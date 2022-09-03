*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Say goodbye to quiet quitting, and say hello to quiet firing.

In my early twenties, I worked as a manager for a local liquor store. I was the manager in name only. I always worked alone, so I didn't have any other employees to manage.

My paycheck did not reflect my title, and I had no say in the decision-making for the store. It was a courtesy title designed to make me work longer hours for less pay. Since I was on salary, I routinely worked up to 100 hours per week. My hourly wage was less than the minimum wage.

One day, my boss asked me to return the cell phone he had given me. He told me he wanted to get me a better one. He mumbled when he said it, and he wouldn't look me in the eye. He wasn't a mumbler.

I knew instinctively something was wrong. I wouldn't be getting that phone back.

A few days later, he asked me to drop off my keys. Those keys unlocked everything, two buildings, two businesses, front doors, back doors, offices ... He said one of the other employees needed to borrow them, but he'd get them back to me as soon as possible.

I returned the keys. Mere hours later, I checked the upcoming work schedule to find that he had removed my name from the chart. He had reallocated all the hours I regularly worked to other employees. I didn't even bother to ask about it.

Once my shift was complete, I punched out at the time clock and drove home. The store owner never called. He mailed me my last paycheck, and that was that. A strange chapter of my life was done.

He had quietly fired me, and I had quietly accepted my fate.

I was in complete shock when my boss fired me without telling me. I had no idea that it was coming until he took back my company phone and the keys; he didn't give me any warning or indication that there was a problem. I thought I was doing a good job, and I'd always received positive feedback from him in the past. It was so unfair. I had a mortgage to pay, and I was out of a job with no warning. I didn't even know how I was going to pay my rent the next month.

Yet I felt overwhelmed with a sense of relief.

That job was mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting, and it took me well over a month to recover. I walked with a limp for longer than that. Long hours standing and working on my feet had taken a toll. I vowed I would never again work so hard for so little reward.

In the end, the business owner clearly didn't value the hard work and long hours I had dedicated to him. The experience taught me a valuable lesson. Don't think you're irreplaceable. I clearly wasn't.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?