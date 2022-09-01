Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.

My mother's friend had a well-paying job, but it meant spending a lot of hours out of the house. She decided to hire a housekeeper to help her with maintaining the household. "I figured, 'why not?'" she told me. "I could afford it, but something about it didn't feel right."

The housekeeper was exactly what she needed. The woman even helped with babysitting in a pinch. She was excellent with the kids. So when she announced she could no longer work as a housekeeper because of carpal tunnel syndrome on both wrists, my mother's friend invited her to be her children's nanny instead.

Her former housekeeper agreed, and everyone was happy with the arrangement, even the woman's husband, which was weird because he had resisted hiring someone to help around the house in the first place.

One day, the woman's four-year-old daughter kissed her on the cheek, and the nanny playfully asked if she could have a kiss on the cheek, too. The little girl shouted, "No," and ran from the room, leaving her mother understandably concerned.

Later that day, my mother's friend asked the little girl why she ran away when the nanny asked her for a kiss on the cheek. The woman was proud of her daughter for refusing any contact she wasn't comfortable enough; she just wanted to know why she'd had such a visceral reaction to the question. She wanted to make sure everything was okay, especially when her daughter was left alone with the nanny.

"No way," the little girl said. "I'd never give her a kiss because I saw Daddy kiss her the other day, and she slapped him across the face. I don't want to get slapped, too."

That's how my mother's friend lost her housekeeper, her nanny, and eventually her husband.

The nanny had been cheating on her own husband with other married men; my mother's friend was just the latest victim. The little girl had seen them kiss, and she knew it wasn't right. When confronted, the nanny didn't deny anything; she just packed her bags and left.

My mother's friend was devastated. She felt like she'd been punched in the gut. Not only had she lost the woman who had been helping her around the house, but she'd also lost her trust in her husband. They never recovered from that betrayal and divorced within the year.

It's been a few decades since that happened, but my mother's friend is still single and has never remarried. She told me recently that she thinks about what her life could have been like if she'd just listened to her gut and not hired the nanny in the first place.