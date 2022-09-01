My husband didn't come home at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

How we went from ‘I do’ to ‘I hate you’ in no time flat.

What goes through your mind when your husband doesn’t come home one night? In my case, it was fear, anxiety, uncertainty, jealousy, and anger.

We hadn’t been married for very long when my husband stopped paying his share of the bills. He stopped saying he loved me.

Then my husband stopped coming home every night.

The first time it happened, I was terrified because I was certain that something awful had happened. In my mind, the most likely explanation was that he’d been in a car accident. I could picture him lying on the side of the road somewhere, calling out my name as he breathed his last breath. It was so tragic and sad.

By the time he finally arrived home, streaks of daylight were brightening the skies outside my front window. I had sat in that window for hours, staring at the driveway and the street that led away from it, willing his car to show up. When it did, I wasn’t sure whether to stop crying or cry even harder.

I ran outside without shoes or slippers. My feet slipped on the wet grass of the front lawn as I took the shortest route to the driveway where he was parking his car.

“You’re home,” I cried. “Where have you been? What happened? Are you okay?”

He stopped me from throwing myself into his arms, but not before I got close enough to smell the evidence of what he’d been doing as I sat home alone crying. His skin reeked of cigarette smoke, booze, and sickeningly sweet ladies’ perfume.

I knew it was perfume because he never wore cologne. Besides, I know what perfume smells like, and in the breaking light of dawn, I could see the lipstick on his collar. In one fell swoop, my marriage had become a cliche.

After that night, my husband didn’t come home again and again.

He didn’t come home from work. He didn’t come home from poker night, or an evening at the bar with his friends. He just didn’t care anymore.

My nights were filled with fear and anxiety. I don’t know how many times it happened before I stopped thinking he was injured or dead, but it eventually sank in that he was having an affair. Coming home with lipstick on his collar the first time should have been all the evidence I needed, but sometimes love makes me a slow learner. Fortunately, I learned to stop loving him over time.

Fear and anxiety gave way to uncertainty and jealousy. I knew my marriage wasn’t a marriage anymore, not in any way that still mattered. However, I was loathe to accept defeat. How could I admit to my friends and family that I’d made a mistake when I married him? No, I decided I’d rather suffer in silence that do that.

My wedding day was supposed to be the best day of my life.

That didn’t happen. Instead of my fairytale ending, I got a late groom and an even later officiant, a broken-down car, and drunk guests that caused a scene. No, my wedding day wasn’t the best day of my life, but as things turned out, it wasn’t the worst day of my life, either.

As I watched everything go wrong on my wedding day, I consoled myself by thinking things could only get better. I reasoned that the wedding wasn’t nearly as important as the marriage itself.

Less than five years later, as I watched my marriage quickly crumble, I wondered what I was thinking when I married him.

He wasn’t the most attentive boyfriend when we were dating. His temper was quick and sudden. Flashing eyes and angry words were his calling cards. He was stubborn and uncompromising. Sometimes he was outright cruel.

I was wrong to think he would change after the wedding. That’s not entirely accurate. He did change after the wedding, but he changed for the worse.

In the end, whatever love I thought we shared became extinct.

It wasn’t because my husband didn’t bother coming home at night anymore. That was a symptom of the disease; it wasn’t the disease itself.

My experience wasn’t unique. Many couples find themselves making the easy transition from love to hate after the wedding. There are many reasons why it happens. Stress, anxiety, depression, and infidelity are all common contributors. In our case, it was all of the above plus other factors that I still don’t know about many years after we became divorced.