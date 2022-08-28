Man uses his granddaughter as a cover to see his mistress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When I was a teen, my mother had a close friend who often visited her at our home to exchange gossip and drink a cup of coffee. I'll never forget the story I heard her tell my mother one day when they thought I was watching television.

This woman had lived with her grandparents as a child. She told my mother a story about her grandfather that surprised me even though I had never met the man.

When she was a child, her grandfather took her for a ride every night after dinner. After they drove around for a bit, he would leave her in the car for up to an hour while he went inside one house across the street from his preferred parking spot.

Before he left the car, he always instructed her to keep her head down, read her book, and never unlock the car doors for anyone except him. She was happy to obey; she loved quiet reading time almost as much as she loved her daily car rides with her grandfather.

One day, when they reached their destination, my mother's friend saw a woman who looked familiar. It was her grandparents' housekeeper. She said it felt weird seeing her outside the house without her apron and rubber gloves on. It was like seeing your schoolteacher at the grocery store or riding a bicycle around the neighborhood during summer vacation. It just felt out of place.

"Stay in the car and read your book," her grandfather told her. "I'll be right back."

"Where are you going?" she asked him.

"I have to see a man about a horse," he replied.

My mother's friend thought that was exceedingly strange. Her grandfather had never mentioned an interest in horses in her entire life.

She started asking her grandfather all kinds of questions about his "horse friend" during their daily car rides. Did the housekeeper know the man who sold horses? Did the housekeeper sell horses? What was the connection between the housekeeper and the horse, and most important, "Are we getting a pony?" He always gave her the same answer: "Children should be seen and not heard."

As it turned out, children can also watch and listen. They can even bring back information to their grandmother, and that's exactly what my mother's friend did. My mother's friend told her grandmother all about her grandfather's adventures, especially the part about getting a horse, maybe... and the part about the housekeeper. That was interesting, too.

Her grandmother wasn't pleased, to say the least. Grandma confronted Grandpa, who halfheartedly denied any wrongdoing.

He knew the jig was up.

Apparently, her grandfather was having an affair with the housekeeper and using his granddaughter as a cover while he went to visit her after dinner every night. That lent an extra layer of intrigue to the situation, at least to my eavesdropping ears.

According to my mother's friend, there were no more rides with Grandpa after her grandparents' confrontation. He didn't go for rides after dinner alone, either. Furthermore, her grandmother fired the housekeeper.

What do you think? Should she have kept her information to herself, or was she just a little girl tricked into thinking her grandfather might buy her a horse?