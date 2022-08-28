Woman tries to cover up salty pork chops with sugar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Cooking for anyone can be challenging, especially if they are fussy or particular, like my father. According to my mother, preparing meals for my father is the worst job in the world, and she has been doing it for more than half a century.

I remember one particular instance when I was helping my mother cook dinner and my father came into the kitchen to give us a "pep talk." He told us we were doing a terrible job and that the meal was going to be a disaster. My mother and I just looked at each other and silently agreed with him. Sometimes you get what you expect.

My father is particularly persnickety about the amount of salt in his food. If his food isn't salted perfectly, he won't eat it. And it's not as simple as suggesting he salt his food himself once it's on his plate. My mother must add the salt to the pots and pans while the food is cooking.

"He won't touch a salt shaker. If I don't salt his food enough, then he will just complain it's flavorless and tastes like cardboard. Then he will leave ninety percent of his dinner on his plate," my mother told me.

"One night, I cooked pork chops for dinner," she said. "I marinated them in white wine with spices and seasonings, using his mother's recipe. Unfortunately, I went a little overboard with the salt. There was no way he would call these pork chops bland or flavorless. All I could taste was salt."

My mother was very upset because my father has always been one tough customer and her harshest critic. She didn't know how to make the meat less salty, and the Internet hadn't been invented yet. In desperation, she dumped sugar in the frying pan.

"I thought the sugar would mask the taste of the salt," she said. "Guess what? I was right." According to my mother, my father said her pork chops were delicious, not that he gave her any of the credit. Instead, he praised the butcher who had sold her the meat.

"It wasn't the butcher who seasoned and cooked the meat," my mother complained. "It was me, but he never compliments my cooking. Little did he know the secret was too much salt, followed by extra sugar to mask the saltiness."

The other night, my father came into the kitchen while my mother and I were preparing dinner. He looked at what we were making and said, "That's going to be terrible. It needs more salt." My mother just smiled and replied, "I know, dear. I'm putting it in right now."

My mother and I just looked at each other and laughed. And he never found out about the sugar in his pork chops.

