Woman wishes husband would reunite with his ex-wife of 60 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My parents have been married for over sixty years. During that same length of time, my father has never laid eyes on his first wife. My father and his first wife didn't stay in touch. They don't have mutual friends, and they haven't crossed paths in the grocery store.

I think that's a good thing. As they say, "An ex is an ex for a reason." However, my mother has always wished my father and his first wife would see each other again, just once, after their 1962 divorce, under one condition: She wants to be there to observe their facial expressions when they see each other again.

"Would it be a friendly reunion, or would they be cold to each other? Would they embrace?" my mother wonders aloud. "Would they give each other a friendly peck on the cheek? I wouldn't feel offended if they did because I know they meant a lot to each other at one time, over six decades ago. I wouldn't want to sweep that under the rug, if you know what I mean."

I have no idea what she means. Then again, I inherited my maternal grandmother's overbearingly jealous personality instead of my mother's laid-back and understanding countenance.

According to my mother, my father has told her "all the dirt" about his first wife, but she never heard the other woman's side of the story. My mother thinks there's probably more to the situation than meets the eye, and she's probably right. There are two sides to every story, after all, and she has only heard my father's side.

"Everyone said they were a beautiful couple," my mother told me, "before things went sour. I'd love to hear her side of the story in her own words."

My mother has even told my father about her wish to have him reunited with his ex-wife, at least for one day. "He told me I think about her more than he does," my mother told me. "He said he never thinks about her at all, and he has no urge ever to see her again."

I'm not sure if that's true, or if my father is just trying to save my mother from getting hurt. I know she would be hurt if she saw him embrace his ex-wife, even after all these years. However, I also know my mother, and I know she would never try to force my father into anything he didn't want to do.

"It's not like I want them to get back together," she told me. "I just want to see what their reactions would be if they saw each other again, after all these years."

Personally, I'd never want to reunite with an ex. So I understand my father's position. What do you think? Would you like to catch up with an ex? How would you feel about your current partner reuniting with one of their exes? Comments are welcome.