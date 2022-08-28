Man nearly falls off truck with a canoe on his head after little boy 'helps' by moving his stepstool

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Living across from a pond has brought my family many hours of entertainment. People love the water, and something especially draws them to it during the summer months. From our front window, we often see people fishing or paddling around the pond in their canoes.

My mother was sitting on the porch looking across the water one day when she spotted a man who seemed to be having a little difficulty finding his footing while unloading his canoe from atop his vehicle. The man had a little canoe secured on the roof of his truck cabin that tilted diagonally into the truck bed, and he was trying to take it down, presumably so he could paddle it around the pond with the rest of the canoes.

The man had parked the truck on the grass near the concrete boat ramp. There was a young boy with him who looked to be perhaps nine or ten years old. They disembarked from the cabin, and the man opened the tailgate of the truck.

Although my mother couldn't hear what the man was saying, she watched as he placed a stool behind the open tailgate and gestured to the boy. "It seemed like he was explaining that he would use the stool to climb into and out of the back of the truck in order to retrieve the canoe," my mother told me.

"It was clear to me, and I was sitting all the way across the street. The kid who was with him must have understood, too. Then again, maybe he didn't. How else could you explain what happened next?"

The man climbed into the back of the truck. Then he unstrapped the canoe and balanced it upside down on his head. Wearing the canoe like a comically long oversize hat, the man carefully stepped backward until he stood at the lip of the tailgate directly above the place where he'd carefully positioned the stool.

Unfortunately, the stool wasn't there anymore. Just as he lowered one foot downward toward the stool, his young companion deftly slid the stool to the side, causing the man to miss it by mere inches.

Still watching from her perch across the street, my mother saw the man take a larger-than-expected step backward off the truck while balancing a canoe on his head. "He didn't fall," my mother told me. "Instead, he just picked up speed and started running backward with the canoe until he caught his balance."

Once he regained his equilibrium, he marched back to the truck and said some stern words to the boy about moving the stool.

It must have been a remarkable feat, running backward at full speed with a canoe on his head. "If there was an Olympic sport for it, he would win a gold medal," my mother said.

I asked my mother whether the man ever got to paddle his canoe in the water, and she responded in the affirmative. Then I asked if she watched him load the canoe back onto the truck afterward.

"Yes," she told me. "I saw him load up the canoe after they were done, but this time, he made the little boy sit inside the truck until he was done."