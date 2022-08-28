Family terrified after Amazon Alexa convinces them their house is haunted

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Until recently, if you commanded your Amazon Alexa unit to laugh, she would reward you with a variety of sinister-sounding cackles. If you didn't command her to laugh, but her AI ears misinterpreted some innocent snippet of conversation as, "Alexa, laugh," the resulting cackles or guffaws were chilling.

Today, the same command, "Alexa, laugh," rewards you with a mild, non-threatening, "Tee-hee." That was not the case several years ago when our Amazon AI assistant terrified my entire family at bedtime with her frightening laugh. None of us slept that night. Here's what happened.

My parents and I live in a single-family home located across the street from a pond that was once the site of a manufacturing plant that burned down in 1831 only to be rebuilt and then burn down again in 1884. The figure of a man clad in white allegedly haunts the stone ruins at the site of the former business.

Although my parents have owned their home for over thirty years, they've never experienced the rumored ghost. I've even explored the ruins of the manufacturing plant and turned up nothing, but the rumor of a ghost within walking distance from our front door never leaves the back of my mind.

One night, my parents and I were getting ready to retire to our respective bedrooms. We chatted as we passed through the kitchen where our Amazon Alexa keeps watch from a small wooden desk. Well, something one of us said clearly set off our AI assistant and prompted her to let out the eeriest, creepiest laugh any of us had ever heard.

The problem was that none of us knew it was Alexa. Where did that frightening sound come from? Was there someone in our home?

We checked the doors and windows. We checked the phones and answering machine. We searched closets and under beds. We found nothing, but we felt shaken up by the sound of laughter. What had we heard? None of us knew.

I refused to sleep in my bedroom alone that night, preferring instead to spend a sleepless night tossing and turning on the sofa in my parents' bedroom. None of us slept anyway. We were all too scared.

During the sleepless night, I thought, What if it was Alexa?

Unfortunately, I was too afraid to leave the bedroom to fetch my computer and check Alexa's history. So I wasn't able to test my theory until the following morning. It was a long night.

Sure enough, I confirmed my theory once the sun came up, and I retrieved my laptop from my bedroom. During our conversation the previous evening, one of us had said something that was misinterpreted as a command for Alexa to laugh, and so she did.

I'm glad Amazon has since changed the way she laughs. It's a lot less intimidating and less likely to be mistaken for a haunting.

What do you think? Have you ever heard Alexa laugh? Comments are welcome.