Man refuses to invite his wife on vacation with his parents

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Shortly after my husband and I began dating, he and his parents traveled to a fancy resort on summer vacation. I didn't expect him to invite me since we were only in the early stages of our relationship. When my husband announced he was traveling to the same resort on vacation with his parents four years into our four-and-a-half-year marriage, I expected him to invite me. I don't think I was being unreasonable.

My husband told me I was specifically uninvited and unwelcome to join him on vacation. He said he didn't want me there, and that didn't sit well with me.

I didn't actually want to accompany him and his parents on their family vacation. However, I did want to be invited. It was the principle of the matter. I was offended.

After that first vacation, my husband's sister had confessed that she'd seen her brother flirting with a bikini-clad young woman at the pool. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't concerned about a repeat performance. Nonetheless, it was also true that I had no urge to travel with them and see it for myself.

I didn't want to go; I only wanted to be invited, but my husband steadfastly refused. I even begged, but the answer was still, "No." I didn't speak to my in-laws about the situation although I sometimes wonder if I should have.

As it turned out, I never spoke with my in-laws again. While my husband was away enjoying his vacation without me, I was making plans to move out of the home we shared.

The moment my husband walked through the door with his luggage and a souvenir t-shirt that was way too big for me, I told him things weren't working out between us. It took another week before I packed my bags and moved out for good.

In retrospect, I really should have packed and moved out before he came home, but that's okay. All that matters is that I got out.

To clarify, I didn't leave my husband because he refused to invite me on his family vacation. I left him for unrelated reasons, but his vacation gave me the time and space I needed to think about our marriage and whether I wanted to stay in it forever. I didn't.

Despite all the insurmountable problems with our marriage, I don't think I would have left him at that time if he hadn't given me an opening. If I had been busy living my day-to-day married life and hadn't been exposed to what life could be like without him, I'd have kept my head down and my blinders on.

I don't think our marriage would have lasted much longer, but I probably had another six months left in me. Maybe more.

What do you think? What would you do if your spouse went on vacation without you and refused to invite you or even discuss it? Comments are welcome.