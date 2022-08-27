Woman blames burned pie on appliance company

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My cousin bought a new stove. The new stove had several major differences from the outdated old stove that came with her first apartment.

For example, the new stove had a self-cleaning feature. My cousin had never used a stove with a self-cleaning feature before, but she was ecstatic. After all, who likes to clean their stove by hand?

Not my cousin, that's for sure.

To celebrate her new stove, my cousin invited the family over for dinner. She made a wonderful meatloaf with roasted potatoes inside the new oven. And while some of our other family members helped clean up, my cousin got to work assembling a homemade pie.

She popped the pie in the oven, and the aroma of baking pie filled the kitchen and dining room. It smelled heavenly.

When the pie was done, my cousin pushed the button to turn off the oven before removing it from the rack. There was only one problem. When she went to pull open the oven door, it was locked shut. No amount of pulling or tugging would free the pie.

I saw the look on her face from across the room and rushed to help her. The oven was growing hotter by the second, and we made no headway in releasing her pie. We watched in horror as her pie turned brown, then black, and we still couldn't get the door open.

We left the kitchen helplessly to let the oven do its thing. When we returned an hour later, we were unsurprised to learn the pie was all gone. The only thing left was the empty pie plate and a tablespoon of ashes.

"The oven ate my pie," my cousin exclaimed. She looked horrified. The following day, she called the appliance store to complain. "You sold me a faulty appliance."

The appliance company sent a repairman to my cousin's house. He checked out the stove from bottom to top, but he couldn't find anything wrong. "I think you just pushed the wrong button," he told her.

"I want my old stove back," she said. Unfortunately, it was too late for that, and my cousin just had to learn how to use the new stove properly before she lost another pie.

At least there's some good news. Once my cousin learned how to use her new stove, she found cooking and baking easier than ever, and the self-cleaning feature really came in handy once you got the hang of it.

The most important thing to remember was this. When attempting to turn off the oven, make sure you don't accidentally activate the self-cleaning function. What a waste of a perfectly good pie.

Has something like this ever happened to you? What's your worst baking disaster story? Whether it's burning the pie or substituting salt for sugar in your grandmother's famous recipe, let me know in the comments.