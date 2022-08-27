Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.

One day, when she was at my grandfather's house unclogging his kitchen sink, my father called my grandfather and told him to come over for dinner. My mother knew nothing about the invitation; she was too busy working the plunger.

My mother didn't learn she was cooking dinner for her in-laws until she arrived back home and found my father with a bucket of crabs. "I caught them myself," he told her, "and you'd better cook them now because my parents are coming over for dinner tonight."

"Tonight?" my mother was incredulous, but she got to work cooking the crabs in the hot kitchen. She had barely finished setting the table when her in-laws arrived for dinner. From the look on my grandfather's face, my mother could tell something was wrong.

"What's that smell?" he asked. "I hope I don't smell crabs." He walked to the pot on the kitchen stove and peered inside. "Who told you I like crabs?" he asked.

"Your son invited you to dinner and told me to make crabs. So I assumed you liked crabs." My mother told me she felt confused. Why had my father invited his father to dinner if he didn't eat crabs? It was a mystery.

Then my grandfather told my mother a story. He said when he was a teen living in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean, he and his father often went fishing on the rocky shore.

Many other families also fished there, and when someone needed a handy place to make an ordure deposit or dispose of any other solid waste, they would do it in the spaces between the big rocks. "You should have seen the crabs scuttle toward it," he told my mother. "They ate it like it was candy."

My grandfather called the crabs, "the vultures of the sea," and he explained he had never eaten another crab again once he was privy to their feeding habits. "So thanks, but no thanks. I won't be eating dinner here tonight."

Fortunately, my grandmother and my father ate and enjoyed their dinner. My mother did not know whether they knew the story of the crabs, but she was glad my grandfather hadn't told it in front of them.

After hearing the story herself, my mother couldn't stomach the idea of sitting down to the crab feast. She and my grandfather both abstained.

When my father finished eating, he turned to my mother. "Aren't you going to have some crab meat?" he asked.

"No," she replied. I ate a really big lunch.