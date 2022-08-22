Woman destroys homeowner's front doors with a bucket and a mop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my parents bought their first home, they felt proud they could afford two brand-new doors for the hallway to replace the old battered and broken doors that stood there when they first saw the house. They spared no expense on these new doors, which would be the first things a visitor saw when entering the outside door into the foyer.

Both doors in the first-floor foyer led to my parents' apartment. One door led to their kitchen, and the other door led to their living room. The stairs in the foyer led to the second-floor landing with its single apartment with two entrances and then to the third floor with its single apartment and single front door.

The tenant who lived in the second-floor apartment decided to wash the stairs between the first and second floors with a large bucket of hot soapy water and a string mop on the same day my parents installed their new doors.

My mother saw what she was doing and asked her to stop. She told the woman that the new doors hadn't been stained and sealed with shellac yet. Getting water on the unsealed wooden doors would destroy them, and the water stains would be impossible to remove.

The woman pretended to understand, and she agreed to wait. However, later that day, my mother saw streaks of dirt and water dripping from her new doors. She felt horrified when she saw what the tenant had done.

"I saw the doors had dirt and water streaks running the entire height of the door," my mother told me. "I knew exactly who to blame. We knocked on the tenant's door and questioned her about it. At first, she had the nerve to deny it was her. Then she complained it was 'only water,' and said we shouldn't be making such a big deal about it."

"The doors looked hideous. They were destroyed and badly stained, and I felt angry that our beautiful doors would be ugly forever," my mother told me. "We couldn't afford another pair of new doors. The tenant was not one bit remorseful; she didn't care at all. I felt like she had done it on purpose, and then she moved out and left us with the nasty reminder of what she had done. She couldn't wait a couple of days for us to stain and seal our expensive new doors, and we had to live with the ugly consequences of her actions."

The tenant told my mother it was an accident, but my mother didn't believe her. The woman said she had fallen and knocked the bucket of soapy, dirty water off the stairs, and it had fallen to the bottom of the landing and splashed everywhere.

"But that's not the way it looked," my mother told me. "It looked like she had used the bucket of dirty water and her filthy string mop to mop my doors from top to bottom."

My parents never charged a security deposit to their tenants. So they were forced with the ruined doors for years until they could replace them.