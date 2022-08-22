Woman refuses to believe the moon landing was real

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by A Koolshooter/Pexels

What would you do if one of your dearest and closest family members believed the moon landing was faked?

My mother is a smart and sensible woman; she believes the Earth is round, and she also believes in God. However, she doesn't believe the moon landing was real, and I'd venture to say she never will.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to walk on the moon. Or did he?

In the decades since the historic event, a number of conspiracy theories have surfaced that claim the moon landing was faked. Proponents of these theories point to alleged inconsistencies in the footage of the landing, as well as the fact that no subsequent manned missions have been sent to the moon.

However, there are a number of facts that suggest the moon landing was indeed real. For one thing, multiple countries were involved in the mission, which would have been difficult to fake on such a grand scale. In addition, a number of Apollo astronauts have spoken out about their experiences on the moon, and their testimony is supported by scientific data.

Finally, if the moon landing was faked, it's unclear why anyone would go to such lengths to fool the world. All things considered, it seems most likely that the moon landing was indeed an extraordinary achievement.

My mother has never believed that astronauts went to the moon. To her, footage of the moon landing always looked "so artificial."

In 1979, a movie came out that only served to bolster my mother's beliefs about the so-called moon landing. It was called Capricorn One. According to my mother, it's a movie worth seeing whether you believe the moon landing was real, or not.

"In the movie, the astronauts are fixing to blast off into space when they are secretly taken away because the government is afraid they will blow the whistle," my mother explained. "They are dropped off in the desert, and then the government tries like heck to kill them off one by one. After all, dead people don't squeal."

My mother was fascinated by this movie because it played into the same beliefs she had held for years. "I felt it was written with the message, 'Keep quiet or else.' Snipers killed a couple of the astronauts [in the movie] if I remember correctly, but one of them was smarter than the killers and survived."

She acknowledges that most people will point out that our astronauts all survived and therefore, no one killed them in real life. "So true, maybe they were paid to pretend. Who knows?"

The moon landing was a moment of tremendous pride for the United States, and it cemented America's reputation as a world leader in space exploration. However, some people other than my mother have questioned whether the moon landing actually took place.

There are a number of theories that suggest that the whole thing was staged, either by the government or by Hollywood. Proponents of these theories point to evidence such as the lack of stars in photographs taken on the moon, or the fact that the American flag appears to be waving in the wind, which is impossible in the airless vacuum of space.

However, there are also a number of compelling arguments that support the veracity of the moon landing. For example, subsequent space missions have confirmed many of the details that were recorded by Armstrong and his fellow astronauts. In addition, there are numerous eyewitness accounts from people who were involved in the mission. Overall, there is a great deal of evidence to support the conclusion that the moon landing was real despite what my mother thinks.

Comments / 89

