Man plans to adopt baby he found in the trash

What would you do if you found a baby someone had abandoned in the trash? That's the question one brave young man faced when he was visiting his home in Haiti while on hiatus from college in the United States.

According to CNN, Jimmy Amisial was a twenty-two-year-old college student on his way home from a New Year's Eve party on the cusp of 2018 when a crowd caught his attention. "When I got to the place where the people were making noise I saw a baby," he said in an interview. "It was in a pile of trash crying, and there wasn't a single soul who wanted to do anything about it."

Despite the large crowd that had formed, superstition prevented anyone from intervening. No one reportedly wanted to pick up the baby, fearing he might be evil or cursed.

Amisial was the lone exception. He plucked the crying baby out of the trash, observing that the child was covered in fire ants and fire ant bites. "He had no clothes on. He had fire ants crawling all over him because he's been there for a couple of hours. When I picked him up he immediately stopped crying," he said.

It has been over four years since that fateful day when Amisial rescued a baby from a pile of garbage. That baby has grown into a boy, and Amisial has grown into a father, almost. The boy already calls him "Dad" and with good reason. Amisial has temporary custody of the child and is in the process of adopting him. The little boy stayed with Amisial's mother in Haiti while Amisial studied overseas, but Amisial later took a break from his education to work and raise money for adoption-related expenses.

Now twenty-seven years old, Amisial has named his soon-to-be son Emilio Angel Jeremiah. Unfortunately, the road to adoption has been slower and more expensive than he would have liked. However, thanks to online fundraisers, he has already exceeded his initial goal of $60,000.

The goal has since been updated, and the fundraiser now stands at $118,468 raised of the $150,000 goal as of the late afternoon on August 21, 2022.

Amisial said he will use any extra money he raises to pay for Emilio's education. He also plans to support local orphanages in his home country. In addition, he wants to start his own nonprofit organization to assist orphans and needy families in Haiti.

