My mother went to the unemployment office to find a date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Most women I know tell me they look for a man who's gainfully employed when they are seeking a new partner. Not my mother. When she wanted to meet men in her youth, my mother went to the unemployment office.

To be fair, it wasn't her idea.

My mother's best friend from high school always had ideas, especially when it came to meeting members of the opposite sex. So one day, she decided she and my mother should take a walk to the heart of the city for fun and to see if there were any opportunities to meet a new boyfriend.

They marched right down to the unemployment office and stood in line as if they wanted to file a claim. According to my mother, she never would have agreed to her friend's scheme if her friend had told her the plan in advance.

The two young women struck up a conversation with the first handsome men they saw, and it worked. Since this happened long before the advent of online dating, I can only imagine how lucky those two men felt to have such attractive women practically falling in their laps.

The men asked if my mother and her friend wanted to go for a ride, and they threw caution to the wind and said, "Yes." To be more specific, my mother's friend said yes, and my mother was literally and figuratively along for the ride.

They got into a stranger's car. My mother sat in the back seat with one of the men while her friend sat in the front seat with the driver, who drove them directly to a wooded area before stopping the car.

My mother felt scared, but her friend appeared quite pleased. After all, it was her idea to meet strange men at the unemployment office, and she had succeeded swimmingly.

After they parked the car, the man in the back seat told the driver to "get lost" so he could have some time alone with my mother. After her friend and the driver left, her new companion took off his watch and set it down on the back seat. Then he began kissing her.

My mother still doesn't know why he removed his watch, but when she started screaming at the top of her lungs, he picked it up and put it back on his wrist. The man whistled and shouted for his friend, who returned with my mother's friend, looking as happy as a lark.

The driver drove my mother and her friend back to the city where they had found them and dropped them off without so much as a glance goodbye or an exchange of their parents' home landline phone numbers.

"After that day, I told my friend if she wanted to meet strange men in the unemployment office or anywhere else, she could do it alone," my mother told me.