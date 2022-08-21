Landscaper forced to flee after customer accuses him of fathering her baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Working as a landscaper is a demanding job. I have firsthand experience landscaping, and I can attest to how draining and difficult it is.

Fortunately, there are many people with more strength and stamina than I have who take up landscaping as a living and love it. In my old hometown, we had a well-known landscaper who trimmed bushes and mowed lawns in many of the neighbors' yards.

As you might imagine, he was in high demand.

One of our neighbors was a married woman whose husband often left town on business trips. It surprised us when she began wearing flowing maternity clothes while her husband was away on an extended trip. No one in the neighborhood had seen him for months.

Not long thereafter, we began to notice this woman standing outside talking to the landscaper more than usual. If he was across the street from her home, she'd follow him across the street. If he moved down the block, she would trail behind him. She was hard to miss.

Through neighborhood gossip, we learned this woman had accused the landscaper of fathering her child. The landscaper vehemently denied it. He had a wife of his own at home; they had no children.

"I can't even have kids," he told her one day as I sat on my front porch, trying not to eavesdrop.

The poor woman looked at me helplessly as she went back into her house.

After she gave birth to the baby, we saw her follow the landscaper from house to house, carrying the child. I can only imagine what she said to him.

Her husband didn't come home from his last business trip. No one knew if something had happened to him, or if they had split.

As for the landscaper, he eventually wrapped up his local landscaping business, packed up himself and his wife, and fled town.

Fed up with her accusations and unwanted attention, he had literally left his customers, sold his house, and moved out of state to get away from her.

While I don't know whether the new mother could have a DNA test to confirm or deny the landscaper as the child's potential father, a family friend familiar with the landscaper himself said the man still denied any possibility he had gotten the woman pregnant.

This child may never know the truth about his father. It may be best for the child to never know the truth, as it could lead to feelings of betrayal and resentment.