Woman humiliated when husband confronts her coworker over innocent late-night dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

During the final year of a disaster of a marriage, I worked a strange dual role as the manager of an ice cream shop and the manager of the liquor store next door. Both businesses were owned by the same man and sat at opposite ends of the same parking lot.

I worked far too many hours for far too little pay, and after work, I sometimes went out for a late dinner or early breakfast with coworkers, most of whom were male.

One tropical summer night, after locking up both businesses for the evening, a coworker and I went to a local 24-hour breakfast place for conversation and pancakes. We weren't dating, not even close. There were no romantic feelings or intentions involved. It was just too overworked and overtired coworkers who wanted a meal after work.

My husband and I were going through a trial separation at the time, and I was living with my parents for the summer. Neither of us had filed for divorce just yet. It didn't matter; I wasn't cheating on him. It was just breakfast, an innocent breakfast.

I had no way of knowing my husband was following me after work and tracking my every move, but that's exactly what happened. When my coworker and after-work breakfast-dinner companion emerged from the restaurant, my husband was waiting at his car to confront him.

We hadn't parked near each other. I always park far from the front door of restaurants or stores. Everyone else I know always parks as close to the front door as possible. So I didn't know my husband was in the parking lot, lying in wait to confront my coworker until the following day when my coworker started acting strange and cold towards me for no apparent reason.

When I pressed him, he admitted my husband had confronted him in the parking lot of the restaurant the previous night.

Yes, I called my husband to confirm. What he told me left me feeling humiliated and ashamed. I also felt guilty for my part in causing my coworker distress.

I felt completely shocked when my husband told me he had followed us to the restaurant and waited for my coworker to come out so he could confront him. I couldn't believe he would do something like that. I was even more shocked when he told me he had been tracking my every move and knew exactly where I was at all times.

It was a real wake-up call for me. I realized just how unhealthy and dysfunctional our relationship had become. I also realized that I needed to get out of that relationship as soon as possible. I'm so glad I did. It was the best decision I ever made.

This was one of many examples of how my ex-husband's possessiveness and jealousy ruined what could have been a happy marriage. If you're in a relationship where your partner is possessive and jealous, I urge you to get out of it before it's too late. Possessiveness and jealousy are not signs of love. They're signs of insecurity, control, and disrespect. And they will only lead to heartache and pain in the end.