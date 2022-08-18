Stepmother throws teen boy out of the house for not taking out the trash

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by SHVETS production/Pexels

Does a minor child's stepmother have the right to throw her husband's child out of the house without consulting him?

No, she does not have the right to throw her husband's child out of the house without consulting him. If there is a disagreement about whether or not the child should live in the home, the parents should discuss this with each other and try to come to an agreement. If they are unable to reach an agreement, they may need to seek outside help, such as mediation or counseling.

When I was a teen girl, I met a teen boy who lived with his father and his stepmother. He and I quickly became friends, even though we had nothing in common. He had never been good at school and I was a straight-A student. He loved to party, and I didn't drink or do drugs. He came from a broken home, and I had two loving parents. Despite our differences, we just clicked.

His father and his stepmother both drank to excess, with his stepmother having the bigger overindulgence problem of the two. She was a mean drunk, and she didn't like her stepson at all. She would often call him names and put him down, telling him he was worthless and worthless. His father would usually just sit by and do nothing, or he would join in with the name-calling.

It seemed like my friend's stepmother was always looking for a reason to pick on her stepson, and the boy's father never intervened, not even on the cold winter night when she threw the boy out of the house for forgetting to take out the trash.

Taking out the trash was one of my friend's assigned chores, and he should have done it between school and his part-time after-school job, but he forgot. When his stepmother got home from work and saw that the full trash bin was still in the kitchen, she was livid.

As soon as my friend walked home from work and took off his coat, she shouted and berated him for failing to take out the trash. Then she commanded him to leave with nothing but the clothes on his back. She didn't even allow him to put his coat back on.

His father wasn't home at the time of the incident.

It was below freezing outdoors, and my friend walked around for hours with no coat, no money in his pocket, and nowhere to go. Finally, he got in touch with his mother, who lived in another state two hours away. She sent his stepfather to make the two-hour ride, four hours round trip, to retrieve him.

Thankfully, my friend's stepfather was a good man, and he immediately took his stepson to his new home. He just went back to the boy's father and stepmother's house, packed up the boy's belongings, and drove him away. It was the best thing for all parties involved.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.

