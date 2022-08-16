Homeowners furious when tenants gouge holes in walls and stairway then move out 2 weeks later

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C12Hr_0hJ43X4b00
Photo by cottonbro/Pexels

I grew up in a three-family home owned by my parents. We lived on the first floor, and my parents rented out the top two floors to strangers.

Renting out an apartment in your own home to tenants is a tough job because you never know what you are going to get. Tenants have their own ideas about what makes up appropriate behavior, especially when it comes to decorating or remodeling.

It doesn't matter whether you notify your tenants up front in writing that you don't want them painting your walls or driving huge nails into the woodwork; they have minds of their own and do what they want.

They always agree to the terms of the lease; they just don't follow the terms of the lease. It never ends well.

My parents rented the second-floor apartment directly above our heads to a nice older couple who didn't look like they would be any trouble. As it turned out, this couple slept all day and argued all night. If they weren't hollering and screaming at each other, they were running the vacuum cleaner into the walls and furniture at midnight. That wasn't the worst of it.

When the couple moved into the apartment, my mother told them they could hang pictures on the walls wherever there was already a picture hanger. If they needed additional hooks to hang anything on the wall, my father could do it for them. My father was a bit of a handyman and knew exactly where the studs in the walls were so he could hang things safely without damaging the drywall.

The couple nodded their heads in agreement and said that would be very helpful. They promised to let my parents know if they needed any more hooks or hangers on the walls to hang their photographs or other decorations.

Less than twenty-four hours later, while my father was at work and my mother was at the grocery store, this nice but noisy old couple pounded large rusty nails into the hallway and staircase leading from the main front door to the second-floor landing.

On every rusted nail, they hung flowerpots filled with dusty artificial flowers. Chunks of broken plaster and plaster dust littered the stairs.

My mother told me she had never seen that many artificial flowers outside an arts and crafts store.

"It looked like there was a garden growing out of the wall," my mother told me. "You wouldn't believe how many plastic flowers they hung or how many holes they made in my poor walls. I was furious. To them, it was just a bunch of decorations. For us, it was hundreds of dollars worth of damage, and we hadn't even charged them a security deposit."

My mother decided not to argue with the tenants about the damage they had done to the walls. "The damage was already done, as they say. It wasn't worth fighting," she told me.

Two weeks later, the couple moved out of the house while my parents weren't home. They took everything with them, including the artificial flowers and the rusty nails they had used to hang them everywhere.

The only thing they left behind was the fractured plaster walls, which needed copious repairs before my parents could rent out the second-floor apartment again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 67

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
161404 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Singer marries nanny after jealous girlfriend unexpectedly passes away while he's away on tour

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my uncles achieved some small fame as a singer. No, you won't see him on television or playing sold-out crowds at large arenas, but if you've been to a neighborhood block party or festival, there's a good chance you might have seen him on one of the small outdoor stages.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman faints after praying mantis crawls up her skirt at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Some people are afraid of insects. I can understand why; they can be creepy, and crawly, and some of them can even fly. But of all the insects out there, the one that scares me the most is the praying mantis. Those things look like they're straight out of a horror movie.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman horrified when she lights up in the car and gets caught by her boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In today's highly connected world, it can be difficult to draw a clear line between work and life. Employers and employees alike are struggling to maintain a healthy balance. The question of whether an employee should be disciplined for something they did outside of work is complicated.

Read full story
48 comments

Woman learns her beloved aunt is really her biological mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Is it ever okay to conceal the identity of a child's biological mother to suit your own needs?

Read full story
38 comments

Stepmother throws teen boy out of the house for not taking out the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Does a minor child's stepmother have the right to throw her husband's child out of the house without consulting him?

Read full story
147 comments

Teen boy rides off with girl's bicycle in hilarious misunderstanding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother has always been a romantic, even when she was a teenager. When she was fifteen years old, she had a crush on a neighborhood boy who didn't seem to know she existed. One day, she decided to change that.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman dyes white shoelaces brown by soaking them in her cup of black coffee while she was drinking it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A family friend threw a baby shower for a mutual cousin and invited me. I had a wonderful time at the baby shower. We laughed and gossiped and grazed at the buffet while we watched the guest of honor open her presents.

Read full story
99 comments

Woman loses all her teeth and gains 30 pounds

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was morbidly obese, and she had all her teeth extracted at an early age. Because of having all her teeth removed in one sitting, she couldn't eat solid food for a long time.

Read full story
98 comments

Grandpa cried every time he watched 'Queen for a Day'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was growing up, my grandfather loved to watch his favorite television programs while sitting in his easy chair in the living room. One of those shows was called Queen for a Day. He never missed an episode, according to my mother.

Read full story
2 comments

Man 'borrows' a different car every night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in an interesting neighborhood. There was always something happening, and I could see most of it through my living room window. The neighbors who lived across the street were the source of much entertainment. They were always up to something.

Read full story
30 comments

Doctor tells woman with anxiety to sit in a corner and pray

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother has suffered from lifelong anxiety. During all the decades that she has been anxious, she has spoken with only two doctors about her issue.

Read full story
23 comments

Husband stores secret cellphone in shoe box in trunk of car: wife finds it by mistake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Did you ever wonder, if your husband or spouse had a secret phone, where would they keep it? Well, I found my husband's secret cellphone in the trunk of his car.

Read full story
213 comments

Woman furious when she learns husband keeps pics of his ex in his dresser drawers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. What would you do or say if your spouse kept pictures of his former flame in one of his dresser drawers? What if he visited that dresser drawer to look at those pictures every chance he got?

Read full story
1 comments

Woman demands husband turn over entire paycheck every week

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my cousin got married, she and her husband both had full-time jobs. She promptly quit her job to take care of the kids after the wedding; the only problem was that they didn't have any.

Read full story
169 comments

Disgruntled worker finds bag of money and turns it in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This is about that time I found a bag stuffed with money at work and turned it in despite temptation.

Read full story
131 comments

Man pockets the cash tip another diner left for their server, saying she 'overpaid'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers and I went to dinner after work one night. One of my dinner companions was a close friend, in addition to being a coworker. One of my other dinner companions was a young man I didn't particularly like, but he was dating my close friend besides being a coworker.

Read full story
158 comments

Woman adopts all the neighborhood cats after rescuing snow-white kitty from a burning house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. The house next door caught on fire on a hot summer day. It was July, and all the neighbors braved the heat to stand on the sidewalk and watch the flames. When the fire engines arrived, firefighters urged everyone to move farther away, and we did, for the most part.

Read full story
18 comments

Pregnant woman demands coworkers supply her Tylenol

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In today's modern workplace, it's not uncommon to find yourself working alongside a large number of people. Whether you're in a traditional office setting or a more open coworking space, there are bound to be a lot of people in close proximity. And with so many people in such close quarters, it's no surprise that headaches are a common occurrence.

Read full story
197 comments

Family gets daily visits from lonely duck for naps and duck chow

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we moved from the city to the suburbs, we were unprepared for the beauty of nature that would walk right up to our front porch. From red foxes and deer to ducks and wild turkeys, we never know what we're going to find when we look out the kitchen window.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy