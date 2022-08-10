Woman adopts all the neighborhood cats after rescuing snow-white kitty from a burning house

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCJ2I_0hBrOKyE00
Photo by Em Hopper/Pexels

The house next door caught on fire on a hot summer day. It was July, and all the neighbors braved the heat to stand on the sidewalk and watch the flames. When the fire engines arrived, firefighters urged everyone to move farther away, and we did, for the most part.

One of my neighbors spotted something moving in the bushes. She couldn't help herself; she had to investigate. What she found was a dirty, matted cat the color of coal.

Never a cat lover herself, she scooped up the poor animal and paraded him around the remaining neighbors still milling around to watch the diminishing flames. She asked everyone, "Is this your cat?" Then she moved on to asking, "Do you want this cat?"

No one owned up to owning the cat, and no one wanted the cat, either. So my neighbor brought the cat home. "It's just temporary," she told her husband as she lovingly washed the soot from her new pet. "I'll find him a good home."

Once she had cleaned the cat thoroughly and could see what she was dealing with, she realized the cat had an infection and some minor injuries that needed to be handled. She brought the cat to the vet, and then she brought the cat right back home again.

"I thought you brought that cat to the animal shelter," her husband said.

It wasn't before long that the snow-white cat was happy and purring on my neighbor's windowsill. According to my neighbor, he was an excellent cat, and her husband had learned to accept that he wasn't going anywhere under one condition: no more cats.

It just so happened that a neighbor who lived in the back house moved out and dumped his cats unceremoniously in the yard to fend for themselves. By some good fortune, the trio of cats made their way into the yard next door, where a lazy white cat watched them from his sunny windowsill.

"What was I supposed to do?" my neighbor asked me. "They were right there, and they clearly needed a new home. I didn't think they would be any trouble, and I was right." She gestured toward the window where a quartet of cats watched us from their perch.

I had to agree. They didn't look like any trouble at all. I never heard anyone refer to her as the neighborhood cat lady, but they easily could have.

During the time I lived in that neighborhood, my neighbor rescued no fewer than a dozen cats. While she never had a full dozen cats living with her at any one time, she had a respectable number of cats at all times.

It all started with that one soot-black cat, who was actually a snow-white kitty beneath all that dirt. Thanks to that rescued cat, a cool dozen cats were adopted into a home of love and luxury.

I moved out of the neighborhood, and I don't know if my former neighbor is still busy rescuing the neighborhood strays, but I like to think she is. They deserve each other.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Pets# Animals# Cats# Lifestyle

Comments / 18

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
160936 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman demands coworkers supply her Tylenol

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In today's modern workplace, it's not uncommon to find yourself working alongside a large number of people. Whether you're in a traditional office setting or a more open coworking space, there are bound to be a lot of people in close proximity. And with so many people in such close quarters, it's no surprise that headaches are a common occurrence.

Read full story
197 comments

Family gets daily visits from lonely duck for naps and duck chow

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we moved from the city to the suburbs, we were unprepared for the beauty of nature that would walk right up to our front porch. From red foxes and deer to ducks and wild turkeys, we never know what we're going to find when we look out the kitchen window.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman wins lottery prize and goes into debt buying designer handbags

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Almost everyone has dreamed of winning the lottery at some point. Who wouldn't want extra money, especially when you didn't even have to work for it? However, as many people have learned the hard way, winning the lottery doesn't always lead to a life of happiness and luxury.

Read full story
62 comments

My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone loves going camping, well, almost everyone. So when my aunt and uncle invited my parents to visit their campground at the beach, they accepted.

Read full story
75 comments

Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman refuses to wear 'tacky' personalized necklace gift from husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother doesn't enjoy wearing jewelry. She often says jewelry simply isn't her "cup of tea."

Read full story
91 comments

Grandpa never complained when grandma burned dinner even though she burned dinner a lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a lucky woman. It's hard to find an easygoing man, and my grandfather was an absolute peach. He was a simple man. As long as he had his easy chair and his favorite television channel, he was content. Nothing rattled him. Not even when my grandmother burned his dinner to a crisp more often than not.

Read full story
108 comments

My Uber driver ignored me and blasted loud music: I tipped her $50

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I love gig workers like DoorDashers and Uber drivers. They provide a valuable service, and I appreciate the work they do. That's why I always try to give them the biggest tip I can afford.

Read full story
197 comments

Woman gets nasty note for parking in handicapped parking spot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have never parked in a parking spot designated for drivers with a disabled parking placard. That didn't stop a stranger from leaving a nasty note on my car accusing me of parking in a handicapped parking space. They were wrong.

Read full story
172 comments

Woman left heartbroken after boyfriend dumps her to join the army

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she was madly in love with the young neighborhood man she was dating. Unfortunately, he kept trying to break up with her.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified in response to being told to stuff sausages

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mother's wildest dreams, she never expected to stuff homemade sausages at her kitchen table in the heat of the summer. That's what happened one hot August day when my father came home from work and announced that he wanted home-stuffed sausages made from scratch.

Read full story
136 comments

Man leaves his pregnant girlfriend to marry an American woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My family and I were close friends with a husband and wife who lived nearby. Her brother from Canada came to visit and brought his girlfriend; they were a lovely couple. I felt fortunate to meet such a pleasant pair. To me, they seemed to be deeply in love.

Read full story
1 comments

Doctor accuses woman of lying after she sprains her ankle sitting on her chair at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I sprained my ankle at work one Thursday afternoon when I was a bank teller. Even though it happened many years ago, I remember it was a Thursday because I felt disappointed to get only Friday off with sick pay before being forced to return to work on Monday morning.

Read full story
64 comments

Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.

Read full story
169 comments

Woman humiliated when coworkers learn she's been wearing colored contact lenses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who had beautiful green eyes. Her eyes were brilliantly green, unnaturally green, but she claimed they were natural. I never believed her, and it turned out I was right.

Read full story
599 comments

Woman refuses to babysit because of an irrational fear of babies and children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've often said I don't like babies. While that's certainly true, my feelings about babies and small children go deeper than mere dislike. I actually have an irrational fear of them.

Read full story
54 comments

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.

Read full story
84 comments

Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.

Read full story
120 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy