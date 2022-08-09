Woman wins lottery prize and goes into debt buying designer handbags

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZZKA_0hAcggKq00
Photo by Victoria Borodinova/Pexels

Almost everyone has dreamed of winning the lottery at some point. Who wouldn't want extra money, especially when you didn't even have to work for it? However, as many people have learned the hard way, winning the lottery doesn't always lead to a life of happiness and luxury.

In fact, for some people, it can actually lead to problems like overspending and debt. This was the case for a family friend. She won a small lottery jackpot a few years ago and ended up blowing all the money on designer handbags.

We were all so excited when a family friend won a prize in the lottery. It wasn't the big jackpot. She was not that lucky, but it was a nice cash prize of several thousand dollars.

This woman was so happy. She couldn't keep the good news to herself. She told everyone she knew. From the way she carried on, you might think she had won a million dollars.

Her husband cautioned her about telling too many people, but he was too late. Soon, all her friends and family knew about her five-thousand-dollar windfall.

As soon as she received her check from the lottery, she cashed it and took the money to the shopping mall. "Why not?" she told my mother. "I never had that much cash before in my life. I figured I might as well enjoy it."

Our family friend made a beeline for a shop that sold designer handbags. She picked out four of them, one for herself, one for her daughter, and one each for her two closest friends.

She felt incredibly pleased with herself. Not only could she get a special present for herself, but she could also make the three most important women in her life happy in one fell swoop. That feeling of satisfaction stayed with her until the clerk rang up the four designer handbags at the cash register at the front of the store.

To her shock and disbelief, the four handbags totaled easily double the amount she'd won in the lottery. Not wanting to embarrass herself, she paid half the bill in cash and pulled her credit card out of her wallet to cover the remaining balance.

Although she considered returning the bags for a refund when a different clerk was on duty, she gave the bags to her daughter and friends as she had planned. That's how a family friend went into debt buying designer handbags after winning the lottery.

When she told me and my mother the story, she seemed content. "I made three people very happy with those designer bags," she told us. "Sure, it took me years to pay off the credit card bill, and you wouldn't believe how much I paid in interest, but it was worth it. If I had to do it all over again, I would."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 46

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
159583 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Family gets daily visits from lonely duck for naps and duck chow

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we moved from the city to the suburbs, we were unprepared for the beauty of nature that would walk right up to our front porch. From red foxes and deer to ducks and wild turkeys, we never know what we're going to find when we look out the kitchen window.

Read full story
14 comments

My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone loves going camping, well, almost everyone. So when my aunt and uncle invited my parents to visit their campground at the beach, they accepted.

Read full story
74 comments

Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman refuses to wear 'tacky' personalized necklace gift from husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother doesn't enjoy wearing jewelry. She often says jewelry simply isn't her "cup of tea."

Read full story
91 comments

Grandpa never complained when grandma burned dinner even though she burned dinner a lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a lucky woman. It's hard to find an easygoing man, and my grandfather was an absolute peach. He was a simple man. As long as he had his easy chair and his favorite television channel, he was content. Nothing rattled him. Not even when my grandmother burned his dinner to a crisp more often than not.

Read full story
102 comments

My Uber driver ignored me and blasted loud music: I tipped her $50

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I love gig workers like DoorDashers and Uber drivers. They provide a valuable service, and I appreciate the work they do. That's why I always try to give them the biggest tip I can afford.

Read full story
200 comments

Woman gets nasty note for parking in handicapped parking spot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have never parked in a parking spot designated for drivers with a disabled parking placard. That didn't stop a stranger from leaving a nasty note on my car accusing me of parking in a handicapped parking space. They were wrong.

Read full story
172 comments

Woman left heartbroken after boyfriend dumps her to join the army

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she was madly in love with the young neighborhood man she was dating. Unfortunately, he kept trying to break up with her.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified in response to being told to stuff sausages

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mother's wildest dreams, she never expected to stuff homemade sausages at her kitchen table in the heat of the summer. That's what happened one hot August day when my father came home from work and announced that he wanted home-stuffed sausages made from scratch.

Read full story
136 comments

Man leaves his pregnant girlfriend to marry an American woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My family and I were close friends with a husband and wife who lived nearby. Her brother from Canada came to visit and brought his girlfriend; they were a lovely couple. I felt fortunate to meet such a pleasant pair. To me, they seemed to be deeply in love.

Read full story
1 comments

Doctor accuses woman of lying after she sprains her ankle sitting on her chair at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I sprained my ankle at work one Thursday afternoon when I was a bank teller. Even though it happened many years ago, I remember it was a Thursday because I felt disappointed to get only Friday off with sick pay before being forced to return to work on Monday morning.

Read full story
64 comments

Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.

Read full story
167 comments

Woman humiliated when coworkers learn she's been wearing colored contact lenses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who had beautiful green eyes. Her eyes were brilliantly green, unnaturally green, but she claimed they were natural. I never believed her, and it turned out I was right.

Read full story
599 comments

Woman refuses to babysit because of an irrational fear of babies and children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've often said I don't like babies. While that's certainly true, my feelings about babies and small children go deeper than mere dislike. I actually have an irrational fear of them.

Read full story
53 comments

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.

Read full story
84 comments

Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.

Read full story
120 comments

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.

Read full story
97 comments

Woman furious when her mother's doctor orders her to lose weight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she would accompany my grandmother to all her doctor's appointments to serve as her translator. My mother was bilingual, while my grandmother spoke only their native language, Portuguese.

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy