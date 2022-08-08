Woman shocked by an impromptu reunion with her long lost love on a ferry boat

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2X24_0h9CgQBW00
Photo by George Pak/Pexels

A dear family member never got over her first boyfriend. When they broke up in the 1960s, she thought she would never see him again. Then one day, she found herself on the same ferry boat as her lost love, and they spent the entire day together reliving their youth... and their romance.

My aunt and I went on a day cruise to an island. It was very exciting. I can remember getting ready for our trip that morning. I knew we were in for a good time. What I didn't realize was how much of a good time my aunt would have on that ferry boat.

Just as we were boarding, I saw a familiar face in the crowd. He was a man who once lived in our old neighborhood, and he was my aunt's ex-boyfriend.

I know him well, even though he didn't know me at all.

My aunt had pointed him out to me in the neighborhood often. I knew his face almost as well as I knew my uncle's face. This time, it was my turn to point him out to my aunt.

I could see the color drain from my aunt's face when she realized I was correct. It was really him. Now, all we had to do was get his attention.

Fortunately, he turned his head at the exact right moment and looked directly into her eyes as she stepped foot upon the ferry. I watched as his eyes lit up. It looked like he had never forgotten her, either.

He approached my aunt and shook her hand. "Are you still married?" were the first words out of his mouth.

My aunt laughed and said yes. As it turned out, he was still married, too. Once again, fate wasn't on their side, but at least they had this ferry ride.

I kept my distance as they reconnected; I didn't want to interrupt their conversation. They looked so happy... and cozy.

They spent the entire ferry ride reminiscing and talking about what could have been. It was bittersweet.

I didn't mind keeping to myself. I figured my aunt deserved to reconnect with her first love, especially knowing how strongly she still felt about him after all those decades.

Later on, my aunt told me she waited until we had nearly reached our destination before she asked him who he'd come on the boat with.

"With myself," he told her. "When I woke up this morning, I got a sudden urge to go for a ferry ride. I didn't know why, but I figured why not? Something told me I needed to be here today, and here I am."

Unfortunately, my aunt and her former beau didn't keep in touch. That ferry boat ride seems destined to be their final hurrah. My aunt still talks about it. She says it was one of the most powerful moments of her life.

