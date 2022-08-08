Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.

She never bought fitted bottom sheets, either. My grandmother only bought flat sheets. She used one flat sheet on the bottom, where the fitted sheet should be, and she used the other flat sheet on top as usual.

Here's where things got even weirder. When it was time to change the bed sheets, my grandmother removed the flat sheet from the bottom and tossed it in the wash. Then she moved the lightly used top sheet to the bottom and topped it all off with a fresh flat sheet.

This is the way my grandmother always did it, according to my mother. I saw my grandmother do it myself when I was a child.

My mother often told my grandmother to buy fitted sheets. "It will make your life so much easier," my mother told her.

However, my grandmother refused to be swayed. She scoffed at the idea of using two different types of sheets on one bed. "Then how could you reuse the top sheet as the bottom sheet?" she asked my mother.

"You wouldn't. That's the whole point of having fitted bottom sheets," my mother replied.

Neither my mother nor my aunts convinced my grandmother that using fitted bottom sheets would save her time and make the beds neater and easier to straighten out in the morning until my grandmother was well into her seventies.

When my grandmother finally tried fitted sheets for the first time, she was sold. "She praised those sheets to no end," my mother told me, "with one exception. She found them nearly impossible to fold."

That's exactly the same problem I have with fitted sheets. The best I can muster is a puffy mass of sheets because I can never get a fitted sheet to lie flat when I fold it.

My mother told my grandmother that it didn't matter how she folded the bottom sheet because any wrinkles would work themselves out of the fabric once she stretched the sheet to fit the mattress. That finally satisfied my grandmother, and it converted her for the rest of her life.

I just wish she had enjoyed the ease of using fitted sheets earlier in her life.

Have you ever tried using a flat sheet as a bottom sheet? No matter how often you wash them, sheets always seem to end up wrinkled. If you've ever tried using a flat sheet as a bottom sheet, you know that it's nearly impossible to keep it in place. The corners continually slip off, and the fabric bunches up around your feet. As a result, you spend more time wrestling with your sheets than actually enjoying them.

By using a fitted sheet as your bottom sheet, you can say goodbye to wrinkles and wasted time. Fitted sheets are designed to stay in place, and they provide a smooth, wrinkle-free surface for your blankets and top sheets. In addition, fitted sheets are easier to make and less likely to come undone in the middle of the night. So if you're tired of fighting with your sheets, it's time to switch to a fitted sheet as your bottom sheet. You may never go back to using a flat sheet again, just like my grandma.