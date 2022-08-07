Man leaves his pregnant girlfriend to marry an American woman

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjbB9_0h4s5zeM00
Photo by Vera Arsic/Pexels

My family and I were close friends with a husband and wife who lived nearby. Her brother from Canada came to visit and brought his girlfriend; they were a lovely couple. I felt fortunate to meet such a pleasant pair. To me, they seemed to be deeply in love.

The man's girlfriend was more attentive, loving, and affectionate than anyone I had ever met. She didn't speak English. She and her boyfriend spoke to each other only in Portuguese, but she seemed pleasant and always got her point across.

While visiting our friends one day, I noticed everyone was speaking English, including the boyfriend of the woman who spoke only Portuguese. I found it odd that no one attempted to translate or explain for the woman who sat at the table with her hands folded in her lap, clearly excluded from the conversation.

I felt even more surprised when I realized the topic of conversation and why they had intentionally left this very nice woman out of it. Apparently, this gentleman from Canada wanted to move to the United States, and he needed a sponsor. So the group, minus his clueless girlfriend, decided he should marry an American woman. Our mutual friends found a woman who agreed to marry the Canadian man for a fee.

The man and his girlfriend returned to Canada while he made the preparations to marry another woman, and his girlfriend didn't even know about it. To make matters worse, his girlfriend was pregnant, and he had no intention of changing his plans to accommodate her or their baby.

The man returned to the United States, leaving his pregnant girlfriend behind. He married the woman our mutual friends had chosen for him. He never looked back, not even when he received word that his ex-girlfriend had given birth to their son.

Less than a year later he suffered a massive heart attack and died.

His new wife was left with nothing.

I often wonder what happened to the girlfriend and son he left behind in Canada. I hope they are doing well.

There are people in this world who will lie, cheat, and manipulate others to get what they want, and they will do it with no remorse. This story is a reminder that not everything is as it seems, and that we should be careful about whom we trust.

Always remember the importance of being honest and upfront with the people you love. Lying, cheating, and using people will only end in misery and heartache for all involved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
157872 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to wear 'tacky' personalized necklace gift from husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother doesn't enjoy wearing jewelry. She often says jewelry simply isn't her "cup of tea."

Read full story
61 comments

Grandpa never complained when grandma burned dinner even though she burned dinner a lot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was a lucky woman. It's hard to find an easygoing man, and my grandfather was an absolute peach. He was a simple man. As long as he had his easy chair and his favorite television channel, he was content. Nothing rattled him. Not even when my grandmother burned his dinner to a crisp more often than not.

Read full story
87 comments

My Uber driver ignored me and blasted loud music: I tipped her $50

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I love gig workers like DoorDashers and Uber drivers. They provide a valuable service, and I appreciate the work they do. That's why I always try to give them the biggest tip I can afford.

Read full story
143 comments

Woman gets nasty note for parking in handicapped parking spot

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have never parked in a parking spot designated for drivers with a disabled parking placard. That didn't stop a stranger from leaving a nasty note on my car accusing me of parking in a handicapped parking space. They were wrong.

Read full story
101 comments

Woman left heartbroken after boyfriend dumps her to join the army

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she was madly in love with the young neighborhood man she was dating. Unfortunately, he kept trying to break up with her.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman horrified in response to being told to stuff sausages

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In my mother's wildest dreams, she never expected to stuff homemade sausages at her kitchen table in the heat of the summer. That's what happened one hot August day when my father came home from work and announced that he wanted home-stuffed sausages made from scratch.

Read full story
105 comments

Doctor accuses woman of lying after she sprains her ankle sitting on her chair at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I sprained my ankle at work one Thursday afternoon when I was a bank teller. Even though it happened many years ago, I remember it was a Thursday because I felt disappointed to get only Friday off with sick pay before being forced to return to work on Monday morning.

Read full story
65 comments

Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.

Read full story
162 comments

Woman humiliated when coworkers learn she's been wearing colored contact lenses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who had beautiful green eyes. Her eyes were brilliantly green, unnaturally green, but she claimed they were natural. I never believed her, and it turned out I was right.

Read full story
601 comments

Woman refuses to babysit because of an irrational fear of babies and children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've often said I don't like babies. While that's certainly true, my feelings about babies and small children go deeper than mere dislike. I actually have an irrational fear of them.

Read full story
53 comments

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.

Read full story
84 comments

Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.

Read full story
120 comments

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.

Read full story
97 comments

Woman furious when her mother's doctor orders her to lose weight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she would accompany my grandmother to all her doctor's appointments to serve as her translator. My mother was bilingual, while my grandmother spoke only their native language, Portuguese.

Read full story
74 comments

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.

Read full story
165 comments

Woman humiliated when a strange man calls her 'a whole lot of woman' over a foot-long sandwich

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Is it ever acceptable to make a comment about a woman... or her sandwich?. My mother encountered an embarrassing situation when she ordered a foot-long sub at a popular sandwich shop, and a strange man called her 'a whole lot of woman.' To this day, my mother and I aren't really sure what he meant.

Read full story
223 comments

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.

Read full story
225 comments

Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.

Read full story
221 comments

Man enraged when he spots his initials on cardboard boxes at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. As anyone who's worked in retail knows, coworkers can be just as challenging as customers. When I worked for a retail department store, I had a coworker whom I'll kindly refer to as eccentric.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy