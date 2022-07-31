Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.

"I thought it was the most romantic thing I'd ever seen," my mother told me, many decades after she first spotted those matching gold chains and mirror-image pendants in the window of a jewelry store at the shopping mall.

The heart shape split in two along a zig-zag pattern and was emblazoned with these words: "To You, My Love, I Give My Heart."

"You were supposed to keep one chain and half-heart pendant for yourself and give the other chain and half-heart to the love of your life. The only problem was that the love of my life was dating another woman."

My mother had been dating a tall, handsome man from the neighborhood, but they had broken up months earlier. They had both moved on, physically, if not emotionally. He had initiated the breakup, but my mother was the one who was broken up about it.

"So I bought that necklace, and I gave the other half to his best friend," my mother told me with a smirk. "Obviously, he thought it meant I liked him, and we started dating."

My mother's small act of revenge worked. Her ex-boyfriend was furious.

"I made my ex-boyfriend jealous when I gave his best friend that necklace. So I guess you could say it worked. Unfortunately, I gave his friend the wrong idea. I wasn't really interested in him. I was just using him to make his friend jealous. It all backfired pretty badly," my mother admitted. "He didn't even ask me to get back together with him. What a waste of a perfectly good necklace."

Although my mother's stunt with the necklace didn't get her ex-boyfriend back, it did not go unnoticed by him. Her ex-boyfriend found out about the heart and forced his friend to give the piece of jewelry back to my mother.

"He gave me back the necklace, and then he broke up with me," she said. "I was so relieved because I never wanted to date him, anyway. I only did it out of spite and to get my ex-boyfriend's attention."

My mother has never forgotten her ex-boyfriend. She calls him the one who got away, and she still wonders what might have been if she'd married him instead of the man she married.

"I was totally and madly in love with him," she confided in me. "He was the one love of my life I'll never forget. Maybe we'll be together again in another life; I'll be waiting."