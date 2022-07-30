Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBLQp_0gymgQcj00
Photo by cottonbro/Pexels

When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.

My mother and her family moved to the United States when she was just six years old. In many ways, their lives changed, but in other ways, their lives did not change.

This was due in significant part to my grandmother, who ruled the roost with an iron fist. She ran the household nearly the same as she had when they lived in a hut with dirt floors, no electricity, and no running water. One example was her approach to laundry.

My grandmother didn't allow her children to wash their clothes when their clothes got dirty. She washed their clothes on her own schedule when she felt it was "time." This rule especially came into play with pajamas.

Because my grandmother was so strict with laundry, she told her children when they could wear clean pajamas. It didn't matter whether the kids had soiled their pajamas, which was a definite possibility since my grandmother didn't permit them to "waste" their undergarments by wearing them beneath pajamas. Undergarments were "day clothes," according to my grandmother.

My grandmother washed her children's pajamas once per week, and it didn't matter whether they were dirty from day one. She wouldn't wash them until Saturday. Then she hung them on the clothesline to dry. If it rained on Saturday, then she washed them the following Saturday. Once again, it didn't matter if the pajamas were ready to be washed sooner.

The pajamas would be ready when my grandmother was ready and not a day earlier.

If the kids wished for clean pajamas before the first week was up, imagine how hard it must have been to wait that second week during rainy weather.

My mother told me she often wished for a second pair of pajamas for such an occasion. "I thought maybe we could rotate them," she said, "but my mother thought otherwise. She said having a second pair of pajamas was a waste of money, especially with four whole kids to clothe."

That was just how they lived their lives. My grandmother preferred washing as little laundry as possible, and her methods extended beyond pajamas and underwear to the rest of their attire.

"We had a washing machine, but we didn't have a clothes dryer. I always wanted one, but I didn't have one until after I married your father," my mother told me. "To tell you the truth, I don't think having a clothes dryer would have made much of a difference to your grandmother. She still would have made us wear dirty pajamas until the next wash cycle no matter how many weekends in a row it rained."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Parenting# Kids

Comments / 97

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
156219 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to babysit because of an irrational fear of babies and children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've often said I don't like babies. While that's certainly true, my feelings about babies and small children go deeper than mere dislike. I actually have an irrational fear of them.

Read full story
51 comments

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.

Read full story
83 comments

Teen forced to wear clothes made from burlap sacks after mother burns his only outfit in the oven

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Raising four children in the Azores was difficult for my grandparents. They had no money and could provide little in the way of food, clothing, and shelter.

Read full story
118 comments

Woman furious when her mother's doctor orders her to lose weight

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a teenager, she would accompany my grandmother to all her doctor's appointments to serve as her translator. My mother was bilingual, while my grandmother spoke only their native language, Portuguese.

Read full story
75 comments

Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.

Read full story
162 comments

Woman humiliated when a strange man calls her 'a whole lot of woman' over a foot-long sandwich

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Is it ever acceptable to make a comment about a woman... or her sandwich?. My mother encountered an embarrassing situation when she ordered a foot-long sub at a popular sandwich shop, and a strange man called her 'a whole lot of woman.' To this day, my mother and I aren't really sure what he meant.

Read full story
221 comments

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.

Read full story
223 comments

Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.

Read full story
220 comments

Woman humiliated when coworkers learn she's been wearing colored contact lenses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who had beautiful green eyes. Her eyes were brilliantly green, unnaturally green, but she claimed they were natural. I never believed her, and it turned out I was right.

Read full story
588 comments

Man enraged when he spots his initials on cardboard boxes at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. As anyone who's worked in retail knows, coworkers can be just as challenging as customers. When I worked for a retail department store, I had a coworker whom I'll kindly refer to as eccentric.

Read full story
61 comments

Woman moves into occupied apartment upstairs thinking it's hers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a landlord, my mother saw a lot of unusual behavior from her tenants. It's no wonder she and my father eventually sold both their rental properties and moved to a one-family house in the suburbs.

Read full story
45 comments

Cancer patient's daughter jealous of mom's 'effortless' weight loss and wishes she'd get cancer, too

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. A woman received a cancer diagnosis and lost a large amount of weight. Her daughter was understandably upset about her mother's cancer diagnosis, but she was even more upset about her mother's "effortless" weight loss.

Read full story
29 comments

Neighbors keep family across the street awake all night with car horns and slammed doors

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a house where three teenage boys lived with their father. Their mother had passed away when they were young.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman fabricates story about having a boyfriend for 3 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was a compulsive liar. Unfortunately, I didn't learn she was a compulsive liar until after I left the job. That means I believed her lies for three years before learning the truth.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman humiliated when she learns why the landlord always stares at her through the window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend married a man who was popular with the ladies. She knew about his past, of course, but she didn't realize how his past would come back to haunt her until she found out why his landlord kept looking at her through the window.

Read full story
266 comments

Woman furious when husband hires a local barista to 'help him out' at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother has often shared with me that my father was a bit of a ladies' man in his youth. While it made for a difficult marriage for years, it also makes for a lot of good stories today.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.

Read full story
97 comments

Opinion: I refused to forgive my childhood bully until she died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my childhood bullies died recently. We didn't keep in touch, and we weren't Facebook friends. We had no mutual acquaintances. I hadn't thought about her in years.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman goes to the movies and meets her future husband when he won't stop talking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother knew my father from around the neighborhood long before they ever went on a date. She worked with several of his relatives at a jewelry shop, and his reputation as a bit of a ladies' man preceded him. But the first time she encountered him personally was in a darkened movie theater on a hot summer day. She was trying to watch a movie, and he was a bit of a "yapper," in her words.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy