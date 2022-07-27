Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.

With that many women working in one office, it wasn't unusual for more than one of us to be on a diet at any given time. People would bring boxes of donuts and hot fudge sundaes into the office for everyone, but there was always someone who abstained.

One of my coworkers in particular seemed to be on a diet more often than everyone else. She was average size, no more in need of a diet than most people, but she really fixated on watching her weight. There was only one problem.

The more she deprived herself of packing a tasty high-fat lunch or partaking in the office donuts, the more she resorted to eating her coworkers' lunches. Whose lunch did she covet the most? Mine, of course.

I never packed a lunch this woman didn't want to eat. Five days a week, she'd walk into the break room while I was feasting on a large meatball grinder or fresh hot fried fish and chips from the eatery around the corner, and her eyes would grow big and round.

"Oh, my, what a big lunch you have," she'd say while pulling up a chair to the table.

Horrified, I'd hunch over my plate or styrofoam container in a vain attempt to stop her incoming fingers but to no avail. Then I'd watch helplessly as my hungry, hungry coworker scooped half a sandwich or a handful of fried fish off my lunch.

"This is so good. I'm so hungry. Did I tell you I'm on a diet?" She always said the same things as half my lunch slid down her gullet.

One day, I tried something new. Instead of my typical hearty well-deserved lunch, I sat and ate a cup of yogurt for lunch.

"Where's your usual big lunch?" my coworker asked. There was confusion in her eyes. "You usually have such a great big lunch."

I glared at her and wondered whether she was about to grab a spoon and help herself to my tiny portion of yogurt. Fortunately, she did not.

My coworker left the breakroom hungry and defeated, but she would have the last laugh. She must have known I couldn't stick to yogurt. I was the "big lunch" lady.

Unable to resist my "usual big lunch" as my coworker had described it, I resumed bringing in something hearty and delicious for my noontime meal. My coworker resumed eating a large portion of it.

She didn't ask exactly, but it's not like I couldn't have stopped her. I was just too embarrassed to tell her to keep her forks and fingers away from my food. Fortunately, I didn't work there for more than five years before moving on to another place of employment where my new coworkers ate their own food and no one else's.

