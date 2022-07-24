Neighbors keep family across the street awake all night with car horns and slammed doors

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a house where three teenage boys lived with their father. Their mother had passed away when they were young.

The three boys sold drugs, which wouldn't have been so bad if they'd been able to do it quietly. Unfortunately, they and their customers honked car horns, slammed doors, and shouted throughout the night.

Of course, nowadays, we'd call them "providers" or even "entrepreneurs," but back then we just called them drug dealers. Once again, no one's complaining about their "business," I'm only complaining about the noise.

We couldn't stand the noise, and we frequently complained to a mutual neighbor who lived upstairs in the same house as the three brothers. He was always happy to listen and chime in with his own complaints. So imagine my family's surprise when we learned he was a drug dealer, too.

One day, my mother was looking out the front window when she spotted two men sitting in a car across the street. She couldn't see their faces, but it was clear what they were doing. My mother's higher vantage point in the window allowed her to see the duo exchange drugs for money. She couldn't believe her eyes.

"I felt very suspicious. Things were going on in the car right in front of the house, right near my window. I couldn't see who was in the car, but I could see what was happening. Our house was on a hill. So I could look right down into the car," my mother told me.

"The person behind the wheel passed a wad of money to the man in the passenger seat. Then he lifted his sweatshirt up and removed a bunch of little plastic bags filled with white powder from his t-shirt. He counted them out into the cupped hands of the other man sitting in the driver's seat," she continued.

"When they finished their transaction, the man in the passenger seat opened the door. I couldn't believe my eyes. It was the quiet man who lived upstairs from the three noisy brothers who sold drugs on the first floor. He had been commiserating with us about them, and it turned out he was selling drugs, too. The only difference was he didn't bring any attention to himself when he did it," my mother said.

"So it is possible to sell drugs without making noise and keeping people awake all night. I knew it all along."

Ultimately, my parents moved our family out of the neighborhood and away from the noisy drug deals across the street. They bought a house in the suburbs where it's much quieter except for the noise of the occasional tractor passing by the house during the day.

On hot summer days, you can smell the aroma from pastures of cows and pigs two streets away, but at least it doesn't keep us up at night.