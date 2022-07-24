Woman fabricates story about having a boyfriend for 3 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

I worked with a woman who was a compulsive liar. Unfortunately, I didn't learn she was a compulsive liar until after I left the job. That means I believed her lies for three years before learning the truth.

One of my coworker's most compelling lies involved her alleged romance with an assistant manager. This man worked with us for six months, and my coworker pretended to be in a relationship with him for the next three years.

My coworker made up elaborate stories about their love life and their romantic dates. She said her boyfriend visited her at her parents' house often, and her family really liked him and enjoyed his company.

He brought her gifts, she said, including a new iPhone and an Apple watch among other high-priced items. Her boyfriend even helped her buy a new car, she claimed.

One day, shortly after we stopped working together, I ran into one of her close family members. We only knew each other tangentially and had exchanged greetings when she came into the store when my coworker and I still worked together.

By that time, I'd had doubts about my former coworker's alleged relationship with our former boss for quite some time. There were too many holes in her story. I decided to ask her family member about it.

"How is your sister doing with her boyfriend?" I asked her. "Are they still together?"

"I don't know of any boyfriend," her sister told me. "She's not dating anyone."

"They've been dating for three years," I said. "She told me you and your parents really like him."

"My sister has never had a boyfriend or been in a relationship as far as I know. She's brought no one home to dinner or introduced anyone to our parents. I know that for sure. Are you positive you got it right?" her sister asked. "Do you have me confused with someone else?"

"No," I replied. "I definitely don't have you confused with anyone else. I'm talking about your sister." To prove my case, I named her by name. Then I explained how her sister and her beau had met at work when he was working as an assistant manager.

My former coworker's sister stared at me with a look of disbelief. "None of that ever happened," she said. "Everything she told you was a lie."

That's how my former coworker's three-year lie about her alleged relationship was exposed. Since we didn't work together any longer, I never got to tell her I knew the truth about her workplace romance.

I don't know whether her sister ever told her about the conversation we had that day. If she did, it must have been a very interesting conversation.

It's been years since this happened, and I still feel sorry for the poor young woman who felt compelled to fabricate an entire romance and keep up the ruse for three whole years.

