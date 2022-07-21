Woman furious when husband hires a local barista to 'help him out' at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother has often shared with me that my father was a bit of a ladies' man in his youth. While it made for a difficult marriage for years, it also makes for a lot of good stories today.

According to my mother, my father frequented a coffee shop, claiming he loved their coffee, but he really went there for the baristas. There was one young lady in particular who worked there who caught his attention. She gave him free coffee and pastry to bring home, and that gave my mother an uneasy feeling.

Then one day, my mother found a woman's sweater in his truck and questioned him about it.

To her surprise, he told her it belonged to his employee. My father was self-employed, and he didn't have any employees.

Since my mother was his sole bookkeeper, she would have known if he had an employee. She questioned him further, and he told her he had hired a young woman to help him out at work.

She asked him who this lovely young woman was, and my father told her it was the barista from the coffee shop. My mother asked him what he needed a woman to help him with at work. "Does she move stones? Does she mix cement?"

Clearly, a woman can move stones and mix cement, but no woman would be capable of moving stones or mixing cement to my father's exacting specifications. In other words, my mother already knew the answers to those questions, and my father knew she knew.

"So how is she helping you?" my mother asked him.

"For example," he said, "yesterday, there was nothing for her to do, but my truck needed to be washed. She washed and waxed it. Didn't you notice how clean and shiny it was?"

"You hired a helper but had nothing for her to do, so she washed your truck?" my mother echoed. She was in disbelief; the truck was still filthy. That was a bad sign.

"Yes, and today I gave her a list of things to do, and she's doing them."

"What kind of things?" my mother asked.

"Oh, the usual things," my father replied. He declined to elaborate further on why he'd hired an employee or what she was doing for him, but she certainly wasn't on the payroll.

"I can only imagine what she did for him," my mother told me. "He wasn't fooling anyone with his evasive answers. All the puzzle pieces clicked into place. Anyway, their little work relationship didn't last long because he probably had to move on to his next conquest."

While my father's escapades caused trouble in my parents' marriage in the past, they make for some entertaining stories today. My mother can laugh about them now, but she wasn't laughing then. Do you have any funny or interesting stories about your parents? Comments are welcome.