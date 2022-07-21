Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.

Half of the burgers were for him, and half of the burgers were for me. His burgers were well-done with fully cooked centers, and my burgers were pink in the middle.

I knew he wanted his burgers well-done, and I kept them separate to ensure he got the correct ones. However, after I carried the tray of burgers inside and set them on the table, he picked up each burger and put it back down in a different place, mixing them up like a magician shuffling cards to prepare for his next trick.

Sighing, I tried to identify the correct burgers now that they were in the incorrect spots. It would have been so easy if he hadn't handled all of them for no reason. Now, I'd have to make an educated guess.

I took the burgers that appeared more well-done on the outside and put them on his plate, keeping those I hoped were pink in the middle for myself. For me, it really didn't matter. I could eat burgers made to any specification and still enjoy them.

My boyfriend picked up his first burger and took a bite. "Pink," he announced. He held the burger toward my face to make sure I saw it clearly. "Pink. Pink. Pink. Pink. Pink. It's pink." He pushed it closer to my eyes in case I missed it.

"Here. Just take mine," I offered.

"No," he said. "I'll just eat this one now." He finished his burger and started on the next. "Pink," he announced again. He held the burger toward my face to make sure I saw the second burger clearly. "Pink. Pink. Pink. Pink. Pink. It's pink. Pink. Pink. Pink."

"Okay," I said. "They must have gotten mixed up. Here, let's trade."

Once again, he declined to trade burgers, instead preferring to complain about eating a burger that wasn't well-done enough four times. He talked about it for hours.

I tried cooking for him one more time after that.

He said he wanted to try homemade macaroni and cheese. So I found a recipe online and bought the ingredients. All that pasta and four different types of cheese were expensive, but I wanted to make him happy.

I followed the instructions perfectly and baked up a huge pan of macaroni and cheese. Personally, I thought it was delicious.

Unfortunately, my boyfriend had a different opinion. After just one bite, he decided he didn't want homemade macaroni and cheese after all. "It's better from a box," he said.

"You specifically told me you hated macaroni and cheese from a box," I replied.

In the end, he did me a favor by complaining because I vowed never to cook dinner for him again, and I never did. Fortunately, we broke up, and now I'll never have to think about cooking for him again.