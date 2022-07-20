Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.

One day, my friend received a letter addressed to her husband. The return address showed that someone had sent the letter from an attorney's office. Since my friend always handled her husband's incoming mail as well as her own, including bills, checks received, insurance policies, and even junk mail, she opened the letter.

She didn't think twice about opening the letter, but once she had it in her hands, she felt confused. According to the letter, her husband had been harassing an unnamed woman for a long time, and her attorney now demanded that he cease and desist.

Although the letter didn't identify the woman, it referred to her as "happily married," and said, "... this harassment has to end."

My friend felt shocked. "I knew instinctively that every word in that letter was true," she told me, "but I didn't believe for one second that it had come from an attorney's office. I think the woman wrote and sent it herself, trying to put my husband in his place. I didn't have any idea who she might be."

When my friend's husband arrived home that night, my friend showed him the letter. At first, he denied knowing anything about the situation described in the letter. He always denied any wrongdoing whenever my friend confronted him about something.

Usually, she believed him. This time, she had a feeling there was more truth in the letter than in her husband's words. "You must know what she's talking about," she told him.

"Give me that letter," he said. "Is the woman's name even written on it?" He checked the letter and confirmed that the woman in question had remained anonymous. "I know who's behind this letter, and I'm going to have a long talk with her about it," he said. "Leave it to me."

He took the letter with him as he stormed out of the house. When he returned hours later, he made no mention of the letter or the woman he'd thought was behind it. It was like nothing had ever sent him rushing out of the house earlier with a mysterious letter clutched in his hands.

My friend said she decided not to mention it either, just to see how long it would take him to bring it up. He never did.

Six months later, my friend was still in the dark about the origins of the letter. Who had sent it? And why? So she finally asked her husband for an explanation.

"When I asked him about the letter six months later, he acted like he knew nothing about it. He said he didn't even know what I was talking about. It's like he erased the entire thing completely from his memory," she said, "or he was lying."

She never learned who had really sent the letter.