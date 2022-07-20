Opinion: I refused to forgive my childhood bully until she died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

One of my childhood bullies died recently. We didn't keep in touch, and we weren't Facebook friends. We had no mutual acquaintances. I hadn't thought about her in years.

How did I learn about her death? My mother read about her death in an online obituary and passed the information along to me.

My childhood bully died after spending time in hospice care. While the obituary didn't specify her manner of death, I inferred she had been ill, hence the mention of hospice. Perhaps she had cancer.

The real question is this. What am I supposed to do with that information?

Is it ever too late to forgive someone who wronged you?

I am adept at holding grudges. While I can't say I remember every bullying incident from my childhood, I remember every bully. And I hold a grudge against each one. I don't mean to hold grudges. It's just my nature.

Here's what I remember about the recently deceased woman, as a bullying child.

She was a year younger than I was and therefore a year behind me in elementary school.

Her older brother died suddenly in his twenties. He and my brother had been close friends, and he was always kind to me. One year, he dressed up as my favorite celebrity to surprise me on Halloween. I felt sorry to hear he had passed away so unexpectedly, but how did I feel when I heard about his sister's death?

Ambivalent.

She was my childhood bully, but she wasn't my only childhood bully. There was plenty of competition for that honor. Sure, I hated the sight of her walking into the library where I spent every afternoon after elementary school, but I never had to deal with her much. She was just cutting through to get to the other side.

One time, librarians caught her kissing a boy behind the stacks. I found it shocking, but it didn't affect me. If anything, it gave her something to do that didn't involve bothering me.

When I said I remember my bullies better than their individual bullying incidents, that's true of her as well. I have a vague recollection of sitting at a table in the adult section of the local public library where my mother worked. I was drinking a can of Coke and eating chocolate bars from the vending machine down the hall.

Vaguely, I recall her stopping by the table where I sat and saying something insulting that probably involved my chocolate and cola snack, but the details escape me. Whatever memories I have of her, they are not wonderful memories. I'm sure whatever I've forgotten wasn't good either.

Have I forgiven my childhood bullies, including this one? Generally, I haven't. However, where the offender is also deceased, I've made exceptions. She isn't the first person to have bullied me and then died, decades later, of course.

I'll make an exception for this one as well. May she rest in peace.