Woman goes to the movies and meets her future husband when he won't stop talking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother knew my father from around the neighborhood long before they ever went on a date. She worked with several of his relatives at a jewelry shop, and his reputation as a bit of a ladies' man preceded him. But the first time she encountered him personally was in a darkened movie theater on a hot summer day. She was trying to watch a movie, and he was a bit of a "yapper," in her words.

"Watching a wonderful film in a movie theater is a delight unless you sit too close to a yapper," my mother told me recently. "Your father was a yapper."

"What qualifies as a yapper?" I asked.

"A yapper would be a person who narrates and comments on what we are all watching and trying to enjoy the film without commentary," my mother said.

When my mother was a teenager, she went to the movies alone one afternoon and found herself in the company of a yapper. My mother had just settled into her seat at the movie theater when she heard a voice behind her.

"This is the best seat in the house!" the voice exclaimed.

The man wouldn't stop talking, and before long, my mother was ready to crawl out of her skin. Just as the lights were dimming for the feature film, she turned around, peered into the darkness, and said, "If you don't stop talking right now, I'm going to scream."

My mother's outburst didn't help. The man sat two seats behind her and kept up a running commentary about everything that happened on-screen.

"He was so disturbing," she told me. "He was sitting with his friend and describing everything he saw, even though his friend was right there watching it for himself. We all were. None of us needed a narrator."

According to my mother, several of the other movie-goers attempted to shush the man, but to no avail. The man would not be shushed.

He simmered down for a few minutes before starting all over again. This continued throughout the entire movie. When the movie ended, and the lights came on, everyone looked at him, including my mother. For the first time, she realized he was rather handsome if only he would stop talking.

"I looked at him and thought, 'Wow, he's cute, but aggravating.' I knew his family very well, but this was the closest I'd ever been to him personally. So it was the first time I realized how good-looking he was and how annoying he was. It wasn't until years later that I finally dated and married him," my mother said.

"Yes, I married that yapper a few years after that day at the movies. I guess you never know what life has in store for you. He was no less cute by then and certainly no less aggravating."