Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeZjd_0gjrQQY700
Photo by Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.

It's not exactly rare, so I thought little about it. Besides, it was none of my business.

I'd assumed my coworker's grandchildren were siblings. My assumption was incorrect. Eventually, I found out the boy and the girl weren't brother and sister at all. They were cousins.

My coworker and I didn't speak often. Our desks sat clear across the room from each other, and our paths rarely crossed. So it's no wonder we worked in the same office for years before I learned the entire story.

It wasn't until we inadvertently ended up taking lunch at the same time in the same place, which was rare since there were six separate areas where employees could take a break or eat their lunch, not including their cars or leaving the property altogether, that she offered to tell me her story.

My coworker had two children. She had one son, and she had one daughter. Her son was a single dad to a boy, and her daughter was a single mom to a girl.

Her son died from a drug overdose on a Monday morning, and her daughter died in a car accident the following Friday. Both kids were in elementary school when their parents died.

The woman immediately offered to take care of her grandchildren. While I'm not sure how long it took for her to gain custody of the kids, she took them in as soon as she could.

My poor coworker had already raised her children and watched them struggle. Now she would raise her grandchildren and try to keep them from struggling, too.

It was a difficult situation. The woman looked exhausted and sad all the time. She was also temperamental and easily irritated. I think I'd be temperamental and easily irritated, too, if I were in her position.

The woman confided in me she was struggling to keep up with providing for the kids financially. Neither the boy's mother nor the girl's father contributed to their offspring's upkeep. She was married, but her husband was disabled. Through no fault of his own, he could not help her.

She told me she had tried to get help from the government, but they turned her down because she supposedly earned too much money. She was barely scraping by as it was, and with two extra mouths to feed, she was struggling to make ends meet.

I felt dismayed on her behalf. I did not know that this woman was going through such difficulties. She accepted my offer to help her out financially.

I was glad that I could help, but the unfairness of the situation also struck me. This woman was doing everything she could to provide for her grandchildren, but she was being punished because she didn't have enough money. It didn't seem right.

Not long after I learned the truth about my coworker's plight, I left the job because of a workplace injury. Unfortunately, we didn't keep in touch, but I hope she and her grandchildren are doing okay.

