Man gives wife 9 p.m. curfew to attend cousin's wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Should a woman's husband have any say in what time she comes home at night?

My cousin was having a co-ed bridal shower just days before her wedding, and my husband refused to attend. He didn't want me to go to the wedding shower without him, either, but he relented because he knew my cousin and I were as close as sisters.

It would have been cruel to prevent me from going to celebrate my cousin's upcoming nuptials. Nonetheless, I felt a bit surprised my husband had relented. That was so unlike him. He was usually so controlling. Then I found out he was allowing me to go only if I followed his rules, one rule in particular.

My husband told me I could attend the wedding shower under one condition. He said I had to be home by 9 p.m.

Clearly, that was an unreasonable demand. I was a grown woman, still am, and I should have been able to return home whenever the wedding shower was over. I did not need a curfew.

I decided it would be easier to agree with him and attend the wedding shower than to stay at home arguing about unrealistic curfews. So I agreed to his terms and went to the event.

Since my husband had declined to attend, I had to ask another family member for a ride. There was only one problem with that. I didn't control what time my family member wanted to leave the wedding shower. As a result, I came home late.

It was 9:30.

After the shower, I came home and found my husband in a rage. He demanded to know why I hadn't come home straight after the event, and whom I had been with. It shocked me to see him so angry, and it hurt me that he didn't trust me.

I tried to explain that I had indeed come home straight after leaving the event, and that the event was, in fact, still going strong. I'd convinced my ride to leave early to accommodate my husband's demands, and I didn't think being half an hour late for an arbitrary curfew was that bad.

My husband thought otherwise.

I almost wished I'd skipped my cousin's wedding shower altogether. However, I knew if my husband wasn't upset about my coming home late, he would just have found something else to blow out of proportion.

He was never happy.

I was furious when my husband gave me a curfew. It felt like he didn't trust me and that he was trying to control me. I felt like I couldn't do anything without his permission.

Eventually, we divorced for unrelated reasons. His insistence on giving me a curfew certainly didn't help matters. In the end, leaving him was the only way I could escape his control issues.

How do you feel about a man giving his wife a curfew? Is there ever an acceptable reason a man may tell a woman what time to come home? Comments are welcome.