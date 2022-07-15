Man drills holes in wife's car repair job to prove auto body tech didn't fix it right

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEZxX_0ghEj37d00
Photo by Gustavo Tristão/Pexels

My mother drove a classic car for years. It was a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and it was magnificent. The only problem was some rust on the body that had eaten right through in places. My father found someone to fix the car, but unfortunately, that only made the problems worse.

A family friend knew someone who knew someone who did car repair work "on the side." After being assured the backyard auto body technician did "excellent work," my parents drove my mother's classic car to the man's house.

Before they left, my father peppered the man with questions about exactly how he planned to fix the spots that had not only rusted but rotted right through to the other side. "I expect this fixed with actual metal, not just aluminum foil and Bondo," my father told him.

The man assured my father he would "fix it right."

Bondo and aluminum foil is a well-known hack for cheap do-it-yourself bodywork. If my father had wanted a substandard job using Bondo and aluminum, he would have done it himself.

"Do a good job," my father told the man, and then my parents left the car with him for one week.

At the end of the week, they retrieved the car. My father paid the auto body tech before dropping to his knees beside the car and rapping briskly on the repair job. "It doesn't sound like real metal," he told my mother. He knocked again. "It doesn't feel like real metal, either."

"It looks good," my mother said.

"We'll see about that," my father replied.

They took the car home and parked it in the backyard.

My mother went inside the house to cook supper. Through the open windows, she could hear something that sounded like a power drill. It sounded like it was coming from the backyard, but my mother was too busy to investigate. She didn't want to burn the food she was cooking.

Suddenly, my mother heard my father yell. He was swearing and shouting, and my mother didn't know why. She figured whether or not dinner was on the stove, she ought to look out the window and see what was wrong with my father to make him holler like that.

To my mother's surprise and horror, she saw my father had drilled holes in her car to prove the repairman had cut corners when fixing the rusted-out car parts.

Sure enough, the man had used aluminum foil and Bondo to repair the car even after promising to use only sheet metal. It was exactly what my father had expected, and to prove it, he had drilled holes in my mother's freshly repaired and painted car.

My mother was understandably very upset. So was my father, who contacted the man who had done the repairs and demanded the man to do them over again, which he did.

"This time, he did it the way he said he would," my mother told me. She doesn't drive that car anymore, so I decided not to ask her how she knew he had repaired the car correctly the second time around. I don't think my father drilled holes in the car a second time. So how did they know?

