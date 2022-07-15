Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.

One day, I felt exhausted from being overworked, and I was especially hungry. I decided it was a good day to order a sandwich, especially since there was a second cashier working that day who could handle the customers while I scarfed down my food.

I still couldn't leave the building because the store owner didn't allow us to clock out for proper breaks. So I called the pizza shop next door as usual and placed my order.

The pizza shop employee arrived with my food at the exact moment my coworker was ringing up a customer at the cash register beside me. I don't know what the customer told her, but I thought I heard him say he wanted to pay for my sandwich.

I realize now how ridiculous it sounds, but at the time, I really thought that's what he said. In reality, he wasn't even talking to me. At all. He wasn't even looking in my direction.

"Thank you," I practically shouted at him. "You really don't have to pay for my sandwich, but I appreciate it. I really do."

The man and my coworker both looked at me. They bore similar startled expressions on their faces. Meanwhile, the man from the pizza shop stood holding my sandwich and patiently awaiting payment. From anyone.

"No," I said. "I really can't let you pay for my sandwich, but I appreciate it so, so much."

Obviously, I was totally planning to let him pay for my sandwich. I was confused when he didn't reach for the wallet he'd just tucked back into his pocket after paying for his purchases.

There was an awkward silence that seemed to stretch forever while I waited for my kind benefactor to say something or hand the money to the man holding my sandwich. Instead, this is what I got.

"This man said nothing about paying for your sandwich," my coworker said. She looked embarrassed for me. "He didn't say anything like that."

I felt stunned. I'd been positive this man, this stranger, had just offered to pay for my sandwich. It was so embarrassing that I don't know how I found my wallet to pay for my own sandwich. I feel reasonably certain I apologized to the man for the misunderstanding, but maybe I didn't.

Just as I misheard the man's nonexistent offer to pay for my sandwich, I may be misremembering my apology to him. I was really exhausted, and he was probably long gone before I paid for my food..

Nonetheless, I've never forgotten the incident or the humiliation it caused, by which I mean the humiliation I caused myself.