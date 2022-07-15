Clerk catches man shoplifting from a liquor store but lets him go after he returns the booze

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I recently made a list of every job I've ever had. To my surprise, I've held twenty jobs, not including freelancing.

While I didn't enjoy working at any of them, they left me with plenty of stories to tell, like the time I caught a man shoplifting from a liquor store with the help of a coworker who was off the clock, but then I let him go after he returned the booze. I ended up getting in trouble over the incident.

I was at work at a liquor store, and I was standing at the cash register near the front door talking to a coworker. He wasn't working that day, but he had stopped by to make a purchase of his own.

As we chatted, a customer walked past us carrying a stack of flattened cardboard boxes under one arm. "Is it okay with you if I take some of this cardboard?" he asked.

"Sure," I replied. I shrugged. It was only cardboard. I was just going to toss it into the trash dumpster out back before the end of my shift.

As soon as the man exited the store, my off-the-clock coworker turned to me with his eyes wide. "You know he had a bottle of liquor hidden inside the cardboard. Right?"

No. I didn't know. And I wished my coworker hadn't told me. If he hadn't told me, then I wouldn't have to do anything. Now that I knew, clearly, I had to take action.

It wasn't that I actually cared whether the man got away with a bottle of booze, but now that my coworker knew about it, I'd have to pretend to care. Otherwise, my boss might find out and get upset with me.

So I dashed out of the store and not knowing what else to do, I squatted down and stared at the license plate of the man's car as if I were memorizing it. I wasn't memorizing it; I doubt I could actually even read it since I wasn't wearing my glasses. But I made it look like I was committing that plate to memory.

My act was so convincing that the man opened his car door and popped outside. "Can I help you with something?" he asked.

"No, thank you," I said.

"You probably saw me taking a bottle of vodka," he said. "If I give it back to you, do you promise you won't call the cops?"

"Sure," I replied. I accepted the bottle he handed to me and watched him drive away. No, I didn't call the cops.

What would I tell them? I got the booze, but I didn't get the guy's license plate. It would have been a waste of time and effort for everyone.

Well, my coworker decided to tell the store owner what had happened, and I got in trouble for not calling the police. Not long after that, I lost my job. I don't know whether those two things are related because the store owner never told me why he let me go, but I wish that guy had gotten away with the bottle. It would have been better for everyone.