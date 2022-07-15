Man carries a wheelchair down a hospital hallway in a hilarious misunderstanding because he doesn't speak English

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428Oic_0ggq7HmE00
Photo by Patrick De Boeck/Pexels

Shortly after coming to the United States from overseas, my great-uncle entered the hospital for pneumonia. He was very sick, and doctors didn't know if he would survive. Fortunately, he did survive, and the experience gave him more than one tale to tell.

Thanks to medical care and complete bedrest, my great-uncle began feeling better, and soon, he could leave the hospital.

On the day they discharged him from the hospital, a nurse brought a wheelchair into his room. She said something to him in English, but my great-uncle didn't speak English. He only spoke Portuguese.

No one who worked at the hospital spoke Portuguese.

The nurse waved her hands around and pointed at the wheelchair to help him understand what she was saying. Then she pointed her finger down the hallway toward the elevator. She wanted him to get in the wheelchair so she could roll him to the front door of the hospital where his ride was waiting. It was hospital protocol.

My great-uncle nodded and smiled happily, convinced he got the message loud and clear. The only problem was the message he had received wasn't the same message the nurse had attempted to send thanks to a language barrier.

Eager to prove that he was strong enough to go home, my great-uncle picked up the wheelchair and hoisted it above his head. Then he marched briskly down the hallway toward the elevator. He thought that's what the nurse wanted him to do.

My great-uncle was a powerful man with muscles that he had honed through hard manual labor working in the fields. Even a battle with pneumonia hadn't sapped all his strength. That wheelchair was no match for his strength and determination.

He heard the nurse laughing and chattering as she followed him down the hall and tried to catch up with him, but he did not know that she was calling out for him to stop and put down the wheelchair. As far as he knew, he was doing a great job proving himself.

Just as he reached the elevator, the doors slid open. His wife stepped into the hallway, took one look at her husband, and burst into laughter. Fortunately, she spoke English, and she could translate for her husband and the flustered nurse.

My great-aunt explained to the nurse that her husband thought she wanted him to carry the wheelchair from his hospital room to the end of the hall to prove he was fit enough to go home. Then she told my great-uncle to put down the chair and sit in it so they could finally leave the hospital.

The nurse accompanied my great-uncle to the front door of the hospital as planned. She could have let my great-aunt handle him, but she probably wanted to ensure he didn't try hoisting the wheelchair above his head again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family Relationships# Relationships# Health# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 78

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
147556 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman goes to the movies and meets her future husband when he won't stop talking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother knew my father from around the neighborhood long before they ever went on a date. She worked with several of his relatives at a jewelry shop, and his reputation as a bit of a ladies' man preceded him. But the first time she encountered him personally was in a darkened movie theater on a hot summer day. She was trying to watch a movie, and he was a bit of a "yapper," in her words.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.

Read full story
109 comments

Man gives wife 9 p.m. curfew to attend cousin's wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Should a woman's husband have any say in what time she comes home at night?. My cousin was having a co-ed bridal shower just days before her wedding, and my husband refused to attend. He didn't want me to go to the wedding shower without him, either, but he relented because he knew my cousin and I were as close as sisters.

Read full story
133 comments

Woman sickened when coworkers with smelly feet refuse to keep shoes on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a call center is hard. Customers don't call because they feel satisfied with a company's services. They call because they feel dissatisfied, and they want to complain. Unfortunately, my job was fielding phone calls from the angriest customers. It made for a very unpleasant workday. I hated it.

Read full story
61 comments

Woman develops bulimia after her much younger boss demands she loses weight to date him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met a woman at work, and we quickly became fast friends. She was smart and beautiful, with a perfect, curvaceous figure. If I'm being honest, I was envious of her. If I had to describe the perfect woman, I would have described her.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman shocked when refrigerator door falls off with a crash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Let me begin by saying this. Yes, refrigerator doors can fall off. I know this because I saw it with my own eyes. So if you're ever in a position where your refrigerator door seems stuck and you figure you can just wrench it open through brute force, tread lightly, especially if you like to store heavy items on the shelves inside the doors, as I do.

Read full story
7 comments

Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.

Read full story
154 comments

Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.

Read full story
132 comments

My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.

Read full story
155 comments

Man drills holes in wife's car repair job to prove auto body tech didn't fix it right

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother drove a classic car for years. It was a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and it was magnificent. The only problem was some rust on the body that had eaten right through in places. My father found someone to fix the car, but unfortunately, that only made the problems worse.

Read full story
113 comments

Clerk catches man shoplifting from a liquor store but lets him go after he returns the booze

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I recently made a list of every job I've ever had. To my surprise, I've held twenty jobs, not including freelancing.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.

Read full story
650 comments

Boss promotes an unqualified worker over the woman who wanted the promotion

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker wanted a promotion. I didn't want a promotion. To my surprise, the boss gave me the promotion instead of her. Here's how it happened, and here's what happened next.

Read full story
65 comments

My DoorDasher was 45 minutes late: I tipped her $30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I was feeling slightly under the weather, too sick to cook, but not too sick to eat. Although I recently set myself a DoorDash limit of one time per month, I decided to order food via DoorDash again; it was the second time this month. Since I have no one to answer to but myself, I figured, "Why not?"

Read full story
159 comments

I worked at a bank with an air vent in the vault just in case employees got trapped inside for the weekend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got my first proper job the year I turned eighteen. The bank manager at the local branch hired me after promising the head teller that he would hire someone smart instead of pretty. I wanted to quit when the head teller shared that information on my first day on the job, but I powered through it. I needed the money.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.

Read full story
334 comments

Woman leaves her husband after he works so much he makes her 'feel like a widow'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow."

Read full story

Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It can be really tough to try and memorize all of your school work. A lot of the time it feels like you are just trying to stuff information into your brain without actually learning anything. It can be easy to get discouraged when you feel like you are not making any progress. However, there are some things that you can do to try and make the process easier. One tip is to break down the material into smaller chunks. Instead of trying to memorize everything at once, focus on one part at a time. You might also try using mnemonic devices, such as rhymes or acronyms, to help you remember important information.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy