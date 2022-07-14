My DoorDasher was 45 minutes late: I tipped her $30

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y6jK_0gfzpiNs00
Photo by JÉSHOOTS/Pexels

I was feeling slightly under the weather, too sick to cook, but not too sick to eat. Although I recently set myself a DoorDash limit of one time per month, I decided to order food via DoorDash again; it was the second time this month. Since I have no one to answer to but myself, I figured, "Why not?"

After ordering $40 in overpriced burgers and fries, plus a peanut butter shake for good measure, I added a $10 tip. I always tip a minimum of $10 because I would feel guilty asking anyone to drive to my house for less than that.

It's a fifteen-minute drive to my house from anywhere I order delivery, tops. So I figure I'm being fair or better when I tip ten bucks.

There's road construction in my neighborhood. Fortunately, it's on the opposite end of my street from where I live. Unfortunately, my DoorDasher got tangled up in a detour she wasn't supposed to take.

I watched her on the live delivery map, driving in circles before heading off in the wrong direction. So it did not surprise me when my phone rang. It was the driver. She was lost.

After I explained where she'd gone wrong and how to get back on track, we got off the phone. I watched on the live delivery map as she drove closer and closer to my house before veering off in the other direction.

My phone rang again.

I cannot express how guilty I felt about ordering food from the DoorDash app. Shouldn't I have known better? I knew there was road construction, but I kept reminding myself that for the driver to get bogged down in it, she literally had to drive past my street instead of turning onto it.

After I explained once again to the best of my ability how to get to my house, we disconnected the phone again. The next time the phone rang, it was a representative from DoorDash customer service.

I fully expected the caller to say my DoorDasher had canceled my order, but I was wrong. Instead, she conferenced my driver back onto the call for another chat.

We agreed she should stop following her GPS in circles and just follow the directions I gave her. To my surprise and delight, she announced she was at my house and disconnected the call.

Then I saw her pull up to my neighbor's house.

Still, it was closer than she'd ever been, and I raced down my driveway to meet her, waving madly all the while. I got her attention, and she drove up my driveway as I raced down. We met in the middle. My food had arrived. It was forty-five minutes late.

The DoorDasher apologized profusely while I assured her it wasn't her fault. It certainly was not her fault. She didn't want to drive in circles. She didn't want to waste her gas and deliver my food late.

I knew that. "You don't have to apologize," I said. "You are a wonderful person, and it's not your fault. This is for you." I handed her a crisp $20 bill; I had already tipped her $10 in the app.

Does a kind gesture lose its value if you talk about it? I hope not.

I'm not writing this to brag about tipping a hardworking DoorDasher who deserved it, even though my food was soggy and my milkshake was pure liquid. I'm writing it to prove that a person can receive a delivery forty-five minutes late, recognize it's not the other person's fault, and still be kind.

I also gave her a five-star rating. She deserved it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Food# Relationships

Comments / 144

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
142846 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.

Read full story
17 comments

My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.

Read full story
41 comments

Man drills holes in wife's car repair job to prove auto body tech didn't fix it right

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother drove a classic car for years. It was a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and it was magnificent. The only problem was some rust on the body that had eaten right through in places. My father found someone to fix the car, but unfortunately, that only made the problems worse.

Read full story
70 comments

Clerk catches man shoplifting from a liquor store but lets him go after he returns the booze

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I recently made a list of every job I've ever had. To my surprise, I've held twenty jobs, not including freelancing.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.

Read full story
371 comments

Man carries a wheelchair down a hospital hallway in a hilarious misunderstanding because he doesn't speak English

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Shortly after coming to the United States from overseas, my great-uncle entered the hospital for pneumonia. He was very sick, and doctors didn't know if he would survive. Fortunately, he did survive, and the experience gave him more than one tale to tell.

Read full story
57 comments

Boss promotes an unqualified worker over the woman who wanted the promotion

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker wanted a promotion. I didn't want a promotion. To my surprise, the boss gave me the promotion instead of her. Here's how it happened, and here's what happened next.

Read full story
63 comments

I worked at a bank with an air vent in the vault just in case employees got trapped inside for the weekend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got my first proper job the year I turned eighteen. The bank manager at the local branch hired me after promising the head teller that he would hire someone smart instead of pretty. I wanted to quit when the head teller shared that information on my first day on the job, but I powered through it. I needed the money.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.

Read full story
264 comments

Woman leaves her husband after he works so much he makes her 'feel like a widow'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow."

Read full story

Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It can be really tough to try and memorize all of your school work. A lot of the time it feels like you are just trying to stuff information into your brain without actually learning anything. It can be easy to get discouraged when you feel like you are not making any progress. However, there are some things that you can do to try and make the process easier. One tip is to break down the material into smaller chunks. Instead of trying to memorize everything at once, focus on one part at a time. You might also try using mnemonic devices, such as rhymes or acronyms, to help you remember important information.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: Anyone else remember cigarette smoke everywhere?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I got my first job when I was a senior in high school. In retrospect, I wish I had delayed going into the workforce until after graduation. Spending my last five months of school overworked and overtired may have given me a taste of what it would be like to become an adult, but it was a taste I could have done without, or at least postponed.

Read full story
51 comments

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.

Read full story
180 comments

My 82-year-old dad stepped up and did the job of replacing the toilet seat when no one else could

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Never think changing your toilet seat will be a simple task because chances are it won't be, especially if that toilet seat has been in place for a long time. The longer it's been since you replaced the toilet seat, the harder it becomes to replace it the next time.

Read full story
106 comments

Bride files for divorce 1 month after marrying handmade furniture craftsman: 'I married the wrong man'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A longtime family friend and his wife invited my parents and me to their daughter's wedding. It was a lovely affair. The bride was glowing, and the groom looked very pleased with himself.

Read full story

Woman enraged when she learns another woman accompanied her husband to the urologist to talk about infertility issues

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father was a compulsive cheater in his youth; my mother married him anyway. "It was like cheating was his hobby," she told me. "It consumed all his spare time."

Read full story
299 comments

Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.

Read full story
236 comments

Woman pretends to go to church bingo so she can gamble all night at the casino

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother lied to my father about going to church bingo, and he never found out. She always pretended she was going to bingo, but she would actually go with me to the casino. It was our little secret, and I never told him. I would have been in trouble with both of them. Besides, I enjoyed gambling at the casino, too.

Read full story
96 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy