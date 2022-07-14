My DoorDasher was 45 minutes late: I tipped her $30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I was feeling slightly under the weather, too sick to cook, but not too sick to eat. Although I recently set myself a DoorDash limit of one time per month, I decided to order food via DoorDash again; it was the second time this month. Since I have no one to answer to but myself, I figured, "Why not?"

After ordering $40 in overpriced burgers and fries, plus a peanut butter shake for good measure, I added a $10 tip. I always tip a minimum of $10 because I would feel guilty asking anyone to drive to my house for less than that.

It's a fifteen-minute drive to my house from anywhere I order delivery, tops. So I figure I'm being fair or better when I tip ten bucks.

There's road construction in my neighborhood. Fortunately, it's on the opposite end of my street from where I live. Unfortunately, my DoorDasher got tangled up in a detour she wasn't supposed to take.

I watched her on the live delivery map, driving in circles before heading off in the wrong direction. So it did not surprise me when my phone rang. It was the driver. She was lost.

After I explained where she'd gone wrong and how to get back on track, we got off the phone. I watched on the live delivery map as she drove closer and closer to my house before veering off in the other direction.

My phone rang again.

I cannot express how guilty I felt about ordering food from the DoorDash app. Shouldn't I have known better? I knew there was road construction, but I kept reminding myself that for the driver to get bogged down in it, she literally had to drive past my street instead of turning onto it.

After I explained once again to the best of my ability how to get to my house, we disconnected the phone again. The next time the phone rang, it was a representative from DoorDash customer service.

I fully expected the caller to say my DoorDasher had canceled my order, but I was wrong. Instead, she conferenced my driver back onto the call for another chat.

We agreed she should stop following her GPS in circles and just follow the directions I gave her. To my surprise and delight, she announced she was at my house and disconnected the call.

Then I saw her pull up to my neighbor's house.

Still, it was closer than she'd ever been, and I raced down my driveway to meet her, waving madly all the while. I got her attention, and she drove up my driveway as I raced down. We met in the middle. My food had arrived. It was forty-five minutes late.

The DoorDasher apologized profusely while I assured her it wasn't her fault. It certainly was not her fault. She didn't want to drive in circles. She didn't want to waste her gas and deliver my food late.

I knew that. "You don't have to apologize," I said. "You are a wonderful person, and it's not your fault. This is for you." I handed her a crisp $20 bill; I had already tipped her $10 in the app.

Does a kind gesture lose its value if you talk about it? I hope not.

I'm not writing this to brag about tipping a hardworking DoorDasher who deserved it, even though my food was soggy and my milkshake was pure liquid. I'm writing it to prove that a person can receive a delivery forty-five minutes late, recognize it's not the other person's fault, and still be kind.

I also gave her a five-star rating. She deserved it.