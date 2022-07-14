I worked at a bank with an air vent in the vault just in case employees got trapped inside for the weekend

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Fa57_0gflK2Kq00
Photo by Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

I got my first proper job the year I turned eighteen. The bank manager at the local branch hired me after promising the head teller that he would hire someone smart instead of pretty. I wanted to quit when the head teller shared that information on my first day on the job, but I powered through it. I needed the money.

Prior to that, I'd volunteered at an animal shelter every Wednesday for two semesters in my senior year of high school and worked part-time as a grocery store cashier. I wouldn't consider either of those two positions "real jobs." They certainly didn't prepare me for working at the bank.

The most interesting physical feature of this bank branch was its vault. I'm not talking about the relatively tiny vault behind the line of teller windows where we kept approximately $100K at all times.

No, I'm talking about the vault in the back.

Through a locked glass door and down a short hallway lay the safe deposit box vault. It was large enough for every employee to fit uncomfortably inside and contained hundreds of locked safe deposit boxes of various sizes.

It took two of us to work the combination lock, and it took two of us to swing the thick heavy door open and lay out the metal ramp for customers and employees to enter the vault. The most troubling feature of the massive vault wasn't its size or its omnipresent smell. It was the air vent.

"If you get locked inside the vault," the head teller explained on my first day, "pull this lever so you can get fresh air until someone can open the vault and get you out."

It was a very old vault. From what I understand, the newer models have some kind of escape hatch, just in case. This one did not.

The vault worked on a timer. Once you locked the door, whether or not you had the combination, it remained locked for a specific length of time. If someone locked you inside, there was nothing to do except pull the lever that vented the air inside the vault and then wait.

You could conceivably remain trapped in the vault for the length of an entire weekend.

Getting locked inside the vault accidentally was one-hundred percent impossible. It was impossible to shut it down without seeing every inch of the interior, and by the time someone swung the metal ramp back up inside the interior, you'd notice they were locking up. And you'd get out.

What my new boss was talking about was something more sinister: what to do if someone intentionally locks you inside? She didn't even mention the most important thing after breathing. What if you had to go to the bathroom?

The thought terrified me. Being locked inside the safe deposit box vault by a bank robber was horrifying enough, but what if they locked my new coworkers inside with me? I couldn't stand my coworkers for the length of a regular workday, and now I might find myself locked inside a room the size of a handicapped-accessible bathroom stall with a group of people I didn't like for an undetermined amount of time?

I'd die. Not of asphyxiation, but I'd die. Perhaps of boredom. Perhaps from embarrassment. I get gassy in stressful situations.

As I asked above: what if I had to use the bathroom? Even worse: what if someone else had to use the bathroom? I tried to figure out the logistics of it all throughout the entire five years I worked there.

Fortunately, I never got locked inside the vault during my career as a bank teller. I never even came close.

That bank branch has since closed, and they moved its services across town to a new location that presumably has one of those newfangled vaults that allow unfortunate employees to escape should someone lock them inside. Our old vault had no such safeguards.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Work Relationships# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 22

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
147556 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Woman goes to the movies and meets her future husband when he won't stop talking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother knew my father from around the neighborhood long before they ever went on a date. She worked with several of his relatives at a jewelry shop, and his reputation as a bit of a ladies' man preceded him. But the first time she encountered him personally was in a darkened movie theater on a hot summer day. She was trying to watch a movie, and he was a bit of a "yapper," in her words.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.

Read full story
109 comments

Man gives wife 9 p.m. curfew to attend cousin's wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Should a woman's husband have any say in what time she comes home at night?. My cousin was having a co-ed bridal shower just days before her wedding, and my husband refused to attend. He didn't want me to go to the wedding shower without him, either, but he relented because he knew my cousin and I were as close as sisters.

Read full story
133 comments

Woman sickened when coworkers with smelly feet refuse to keep shoes on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a call center is hard. Customers don't call because they feel satisfied with a company's services. They call because they feel dissatisfied, and they want to complain. Unfortunately, my job was fielding phone calls from the angriest customers. It made for a very unpleasant workday. I hated it.

Read full story
61 comments

Woman develops bulimia after her much younger boss demands she loses weight to date him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met a woman at work, and we quickly became fast friends. She was smart and beautiful, with a perfect, curvaceous figure. If I'm being honest, I was envious of her. If I had to describe the perfect woman, I would have described her.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman shocked when refrigerator door falls off with a crash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Let me begin by saying this. Yes, refrigerator doors can fall off. I know this because I saw it with my own eyes. So if you're ever in a position where your refrigerator door seems stuck and you figure you can just wrench it open through brute force, tread lightly, especially if you like to store heavy items on the shelves inside the doors, as I do.

Read full story
7 comments

Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.

Read full story
122 comments

Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.

Read full story
154 comments

Woman tosses baby's Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal that husband's mistress gave her in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.

Read full story
132 comments

My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.

Read full story
155 comments

Man drills holes in wife's car repair job to prove auto body tech didn't fix it right

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother drove a classic car for years. It was a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, and it was magnificent. The only problem was some rust on the body that had eaten right through in places. My father found someone to fix the car, but unfortunately, that only made the problems worse.

Read full story
113 comments

Clerk catches man shoplifting from a liquor store but lets him go after he returns the booze

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I recently made a list of every job I've ever had. To my surprise, I've held twenty jobs, not including freelancing.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.

Read full story
650 comments

Man carries a wheelchair down a hospital hallway in a hilarious misunderstanding because he doesn't speak English

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Shortly after coming to the United States from overseas, my great-uncle entered the hospital for pneumonia. He was very sick, and doctors didn't know if he would survive. Fortunately, he did survive, and the experience gave him more than one tale to tell.

Read full story
78 comments

Boss promotes an unqualified worker over the woman who wanted the promotion

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworker wanted a promotion. I didn't want a promotion. To my surprise, the boss gave me the promotion instead of her. Here's how it happened, and here's what happened next.

Read full story
65 comments

My DoorDasher was 45 minutes late: I tipped her $30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I was feeling slightly under the weather, too sick to cook, but not too sick to eat. Although I recently set myself a DoorDash limit of one time per month, I decided to order food via DoorDash again; it was the second time this month. Since I have no one to answer to but myself, I figured, "Why not?"

Read full story
159 comments

Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.

Read full story
334 comments

Woman leaves her husband after he works so much he makes her 'feel like a widow'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow."

Read full story

Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It can be really tough to try and memorize all of your school work. A lot of the time it feels like you are just trying to stuff information into your brain without actually learning anything. It can be easy to get discouraged when you feel like you are not making any progress. However, there are some things that you can do to try and make the process easier. One tip is to break down the material into smaller chunks. Instead of trying to memorize everything at once, focus on one part at a time. You might also try using mnemonic devices, such as rhymes or acronyms, to help you remember important information.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy