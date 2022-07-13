Opinion: My great-grandma's method of memorizing stuff worked for my mom as a little girl, and it worked for me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My great-grandmother had another idea.

When my mother was in the third grade, she had to remember a passage from a book to recite for the class. She practiced reciting her section of the book in front of a mirror all weekend.

My mother was having a hard time remembering everything she read, and then her grandmother taught her a trick she had used in school decades earlier. It was fortunate that her grandmother happened to be visiting from overseas because her trick actually worked for my mother.

Her grandmother called it a "surefire way of remembering anything," and I would use the same method to memorize information for my classes years later. I even used it in Sunday school to memorize my Catholic prayers.

At first, my mother didn't think her grandmother's memorization trick would work for her, but she tried it anyway.

"I was willing to try anything," my mother told me. "Here's what my grandmother told me: 'When you get up in the morning, don't eat or drink anything. Sit down in a quiet corner where no one will bother you and read what you want to remember a few times. After reading and trying to memorize it, eat something, and you should be all set. Your teacher will be very proud.'"

So my mother followed my great-grandmother's instructions, and it worked. It worked so well that she still remembers her memorization assignment word for word sixty-five years later!

While Columbus was seeking the east by going west, Vasco da Gama, a Portuguese captain, found his way around Africa. He brought the wealth to his people that Columbus was seeking for Spain.

My mother doesn't remember the name of the book that contained this passage. It's not accessible on the Internet when I Google it. The book was most likely an old history book used in public schools when my mother was a kid, but this single passage lives on in my mother's memory, thanks to my great-grandmother.

Could it be that my great-grandmother's "surefire method" simply gave my mother and me the confidence to remember it on her own? That's my theory, but I guess we'll never know for sure.