Opinion: Anyone else remember cigarette smoke everywhere?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I got my first job when I was a senior in high school. In retrospect, I wish I had delayed going into the workforce until after graduation. Spending my last five months of school overworked and overtired may have given me a taste of what it would be like to become an adult, but it was a taste I could have done without, or at least postponed.

When I think about my first job, here's what I remember: the taste of cigarette smoke. Not the smell. Well, that, too. But the taste. You could smell it in the air. You could smell it in your hair, but even if you were a nonsmoker like me, you could taste it on the inside of your mouth. It was that pervasive.

Looking back on that time of my life now, the strangest thing about it was the smoking. No, I didn't smoke. I mean, I tried it, but it didn't stick. My coworkers, on the other hand, smoked everywhere.

I came from a non-smoking household. That didn't mean I wasn't exposed to cigarette smoke. On the contrary, I smelled cigarettes everywhere I went. At best, it was just the stench of them. At worst, it was rolling clouds of cigarette smoke blowing in my face.

Smoking was so pervasive that complaining about cigarette smoke wasn't really a thing. Unless you were locked in your room in a nonsmoking household, there was smoke. Even then, you couldn't always escape it.

I remember lying in my bed at night trying to sleep while the smell of smoke wafted up through the floorboards from the basement where my uncles, cousins, and father played poker and smoked cigarettes. Well, my father didn't smoke, not anymore, but he allowed smoking in the house. Who didn't?

As soon as relatives or guests entered our house, they lit a cigarette. Then, smoldering cigarette in one hand, they'd ask for an ashtray. We kept a stack of ashtrays under the kitchen sink just for those occasions.

No one ever asked for permission; they just asked for an ashtray.

My first job was as a cashier at a grocery store. The cashiers didn't smoke at their cash registers, but the store manager smoked as he walked by. And the clerks who gathered shopping carts in the parking lots smoked as they worked and didn't put out their cigarettes until after they were back inside the store.

No one got in trouble for walking through the grocery store carrying a lit cigarette. And things got even wilder once you walked through the swinging plastic doors into the back room.

The men who worked in the meat department smoked in the meat department as they chopped animal carcasses into cuts of meat. The men who worked in the warehouse smoked in the warehouse, and the men who worked in the coolers smoked in the coolers. Cigarette butts littered the floor beneath their feet. The coolers that held the frozen foods, the dairy products, and the meats all reeked of stale cigarettes. It was intense.

They tossed their cigarette butts aside before lighting the next, or did they light the next cigarette with the last before discarding the butt? I can't remember, but I remember the distinct blue-gray color of the air inside those coolers.

Does anyone else remember cigarette smoke everywhere? Work? School? Hospital? Dentist's office? Do you miss it? Let me know in the comments.